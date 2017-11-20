Jordan candidates frustrated over lack of hospital funding

LNP candidate for the seat of Jordan, Dr Duncan Murray says there needs to be a public hospital at Springfield.

SEVERAL candidates for the seat of Jordan have voiced their frustration over the lack of funding for a public hospital to the area as part of the latest round of funding for South-East Queensland hospitals.

The Palaszczuk Government recently pledged $679 million towards upgrades to Ipswich, Logan and Caboolture hospitals, but many candidates said the need for a Springfield public hospital was essential.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Cameron Dick. Jacob Wilson

Mater Private Hospital Springfield currently provides limited public services and while his party hadn't yet pledged any money to the area, LNP Candidate Dr Duncan Murray said he would advocate for a public hospital should he be elected.

"The quickest way to get a public hospital to the area would be through a public/private partnership using the Mater Hospital, much like what we have at South Brisbane,” Dr Murray said.

"The recent Labor promises have ignored Jordan which is a growing area and its healthcare needs are not able to be supplied by either Ipswich or Logan Hospitals which are both at capacity.”

"I'm an emergency medicine specialist, so I have a more than a passing interest in healthcare and geographically speaking a facility in Springfield makes logical sense.”

Having a public hospital built in Springfield is something of personal significance for the Greens candidate for the seat of Jordan, Steven Purcell, who underwent brain surgery earlier this year.

The Greens candidate Steven Purcell echoed a similar sentiment having recently undergone brain surgery through the public system.

"I have a very clear and personal understanding of how important these services are to patients and families and if elected I will be campaigning for the addition of emergency, maternity, as well as cancer treatment and oncology services to be delivered locally and as free public services.”

Independent candidate for the seat of Jordan, Phil Cutcliffe.

Independent candidates Phil Cutcliffe and Steve Hodgson agreed geography and lack of health services were major issues for Jordan.

"Having no emergency, mental health, maternity or drug rehabilitation facilities is a big problem and it seems logical a public hospital should go where the Mater Private Hospital is,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

Independent candidate for the seat of Jordan, Steve Hodgson. David Nielsen

"26 and 35 minutes is how far away from a public hospital the varying suburbs of Jordan are and with some of the fastest growing communities, Labor's $679M announcement left out the residents of Jordan,” Mr Hodgson said.

In response to the comments from the other candidates, Labor candidate Charis Mullen defended her party's decision to focus on Ipswich and Logan hospitals.

Labor candidate for the seat of Jordan, Charis Mullen.

"At the end of the day Ipswich and Logan are major hospitals and have needed upgrades for quite a while, so I think we needed to put funding into those areas right now,” Ms Mullen said.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to the Mater Hospital about their future needs and I certainly do support a public hospital here in Springfield.”

Mater Private Hospital director Justin Greenwall said while the hospital would continue to work with other local services, more hospital services would be of benefit to the community.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield said further health services would be well received in the area. From left, Dr Stuart Phillip, patient John Stanley, hospital director Justin Greenwell and director of nursing Suzanne Hawksley. David Nielsen

"We will continue to work with the Government and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service into the future to expand our healthcare services in the Greater Springfield community,” Mr Greenwall said.

"The Western Corridor is an ever-growing area and there is a need for a greater range of hospital services which would be well received in the area.”