Jordan candidate welcomes revolutionary transport idea

LABOR'S candidate for the seat of Jordan has welcomed a proposal that could revolutionise public transport in Springfield.

Charis Mullen launched her petition for improved parking at Springfield Central Station and said she supported any possible ideas from the community to help ease parking and traffic woes at the site.

In response to the article published in yesterday's Springfield Daily Record, Mrs Mullen said she planned to meet with the CEO of Springfield-based Australian Electric Implementation Transport company to hear their ideas around the introduction of a wireless transport system to the region.

"Mr Ram's proposal is certainly innovative in its thinking and should be explored further," Mrs Mullen said.

"The intent of my petition in relation to the Springfield Central Park 'n' Ride facilities is about considering all options - this certainly includes additional car parking but also scope for reviewing current and potential transport connections to the Station.

"This is why I need the community's support to push for the best possible plan for commuters, now and into the future."

