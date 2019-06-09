Lions recognise Brown’s career at Hall of Fame

Jonathan Brown with his wife Kylie at the Brisbane Lions’ Hall of Fame function. Picture: Antonia Hempel

Jonathan Brown celebrated a life as a Lion after being inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

Brisbane's people's champ was the headline act at the gala function where nine new members were inducted.

With his family, old teammates and footy department members from the premiership era as his special guests, the former skipper had a bumper crowd of 600 at the Melbourne Convention Centre on the edge of tears as he spoke of what it meant to play his career at the same club his father Brian represented.

"It's a good time to reflect and feel proud of my career after playing for the same club as my father. It's really nice to have him here with me, it's a family affair," he said.

"It's a huge part of my life. Growing up, all I wanted to do was play for the Lions."

In his 15 seasons with the Lions, Brown won three premierships, was captain from 2009-2012, and was a dual All-Australian and three-time Club champion.

"You can never top the premierships, they were unbelievable," he said.

Jonathan Brown with his wife Kylie at the Brisbane Lions’ Hall of Fame function. Picture: Antonia Hempel

Brown retired in 2014 due to concussion problems. He finished with 256 games and 594 goals for the Lions.

There are now 44 Hall of Famers from the club's 133-year history.

Other inductees were:

Fitzroy team of the century rover Warwick Irwin, who received his medallion from Garry Willson; administrator Percy Mitchell, who gave more than 50 years of service to Fitzroy from the 1930s; club patron John Pearce, whose medal was presented by triple premiership coach Leigh Matthews.

The late ruckman Frank Curcio and former player and coach Robert Walls were also inducted. Walls was presented his medallion by current senior coach Chris Fagan.

The late Alan "Butch" Gale, named as ruckman in the Fitzroy Team of the Century, and gun goal kicker from the 1980s and '90s, Richard Osborne, were other past players while legendary administrator Andrew Ireland was also included.