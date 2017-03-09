Joint project brings cemetery to standard

THE final resting place of some of the pioneers of Rosewood, Ebenezer, Jeebropilly and Amberley is having a face lift.

Work is underway to bring the Stone Quarry Cemetery cemetery up to standard in a project between Ipswich City Council and Friends of the Cemeteries group.

Land was set aside for Stone Quarry Cemetery in June 1875 when it was formerly known as Seven Mile Creek Cemetery and then Jeebropilly Cemetery, with the first recorded burial in 1879.

Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Sheila Ireland said the council and Ipswich Cemeteries removed fallen branches and unwanted vegetation, soil and other debris from the site as part of an ongoing works program.

"We also have plans to replace the existing fence or build an entirely new fence to further improve the general aesthetics of the cemetery," she said.

Friends of the Cemeteries member Darrell Armstrong said the site was originally cleared and fenced by locals in 1878. "Many of the people buried here came to the area from the UK and Germany, they established their lives on the land and paved the way for the development of the Rosewood area," he said.

The next Friends of the Cemeteries meeting will be held at 6pm on Monday March 13 at Ipswich Civic Centre.