31°
News

Joint project brings cemetery to standard

Emma Clarke
| 9th Mar 2017 4:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE final resting place of some of the pioneers of Rosewood, Ebenezer, Jeebropilly and Amberley is having a face lift.

Work is underway to bring the Stone Quarry Cemetery cemetery up to standard in a project between Ipswich City Council and Friends of the Cemeteries group.

Land was set aside for Stone Quarry Cemetery in June 1875 when it was formerly known as Seven Mile Creek Cemetery and then Jeebropilly Cemetery, with the first recorded burial in 1879.

Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Sheila Ireland said the council and Ipswich Cemeteries removed fallen branches and unwanted vegetation, soil and other debris from the site as part of an ongoing works program.

"We also have plans to replace the existing fence or build an entirely new fence to further improve the general aesthetics of the cemetery," she said.

Friends of the Cemeteries member Darrell Armstrong said the site was originally cleared and fenced by locals in 1878. "Many of the people buried here came to the area from the UK and Germany, they established their lives on the land and paved the way for the development of the Rosewood area," he said.

The next Friends of the Cemeteries meeting will be held at 6pm on Monday March 13 at Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cemetery stone quarry cemetery upgrade

DRUG BUST: Large marijuana plants, prescription pills found

DRUG BUST: Large marijuana plants, prescription pills found

Police charge two following Ipswich raid

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive.

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Carl's snap is "Oh, wow! Beautiful!”

"Oh, wow! Beautiful!"

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Mum scared to drive 'lemon' Ford Focus

Julie Zawila of Springfield Lakes, drives what she says is a "lemon Ford". Picture: Peter Cronin

IPSWICH parent covers car in signs to warn other motorists.

Local Partners

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Another win for comms centre with three new staff on way

GLAD TIDINGS: Ian Leavers, pictured supporting Ipswich communications centre workers in 2015, now has good news about new staff coming to the Yamanto hub.

Leavers says workers' future safe with staff levels to return to 26

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

CMC ROCKS: Country star to tour Oz with new songs

Eric Paslay to play sold-out Ipswich festival

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

7 reasons why we love Simon from MAFS

We love you Simon!

Why we love Simon from Married At First Sight

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $339,000

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 1 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

The Lifestyle Property to all Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Auction 12/4/17

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!