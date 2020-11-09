Coast man charged after raid by Joint Counter Terrorism Team

A Sunshine Coast man is due to face court today after the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team charged him with firearm offences.

A 56-year-old Boreen Point man is due to face court on Monday charged with firearm possession after an ongoing investigation by the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team into a stockpile of illegal firearms and explosives.

In September 2018, a cache of firearms was found in Woodgate by a member of the public, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

The cache included a heavily modified rifle, firearm parts (including a silencer), as well as ammunition, gunpowder and three improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Members of the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team commenced an investigation into the origin of the weapon and IEDs this year.

As a result of their investigations, the counter terrorism team conducted a search warrant at a home in Boreen Point, north of Noosa, on October 22.

The 56-year-old man is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with three counts possessing weapons contrary to section 50 of the Weapons Act 1990 (QLD).

The maximum penalty if convicted is seven years imprisonment.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations, Scott Lee, said the modified weapon and improvised explosives seized in this investigation were troubling.

"Improvised explosive devices in particular are highly dangerous and potentially lethal, not only to the people who are constructing them but also to the public at large should they be used," Assistant Commissioner Lee said.

"The primary objective of the QLD JCTT is to protect the community, and while there was no specific threat planned in this instance the investigators should be very proud of taking these weapons and explosive devices off the streets."

Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon, Queensland Police Service Security and Counter Terrorism Command, said joint agency collaboration and investigation was critical to securing results such as these.

"The Queensland Police Service remains committed to working with our partner state and federal agencies to keep the community safe," Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon said.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.