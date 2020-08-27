Joint backing provides valuable new Ipswich netball facility

Checking out the impressive new facilities are (from left) Ipswich netballer Carter Gregory, Ipswich Netball Association president Gail Lyne, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding, Ipswich netballer Lydia Quinn and Community, Culture, Arts and Sport committee deputy chair Cr Kate Kunzelmann. Picture: Jodie Richter

A NEW $847,000 amenities block at the city's home of netball, Limestone Park, has been completed.

The project was jointly funded by Ipswich City Council and the State Government, which awarded Council a grant of $436,569 toward the work under the Female Facilities Program.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding welcomed State Government support for clubs and community organisations in the region.

"The new Ipswich City Council is committed to developing productive partnerships with the State Government to secure investment and policy reforms that the region needs," Cr Harding said.

"Ipswich has a strong sporting community and council has shown its commitment to managing the increasing demand for high-level sporting facilities through its own contribution to the new facilities."

Chair of the Community, Culture, Arts and Sport committee, Cr Andrew Fechner, said that the amenities will support the people of Ipswich to connect with their fellow residents and to live healthy lifestyles.

"Local clubs and associations are the lifeblood of our community, and Council recognises just how important it is to support their members,'' Cr Fechner said.

"We want to encourage people from all walks of life to be active too - this means removing any barriers and giving people the tools to participate in physical activity now and into the future."

The new facilities will be used by the city's growing base of netballers and visitors who attend state-level competitions at the Doris Howes Complex.

The new building has 12 toilets and three female showers, a unisex disabled toilet with shower and baby change table, and a first aid room.

Umpires also have a room with lockers, change area, toilet, shower and front counter for improved coordination of officiating during fixtures and events.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to supporting women in sport.

"Sport is so important for gaining fitness, feeling connected, making friends and helping people to cope with anxiety and depression, especially during this current COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Howard said.

"I'm incredibly proud to have worked with Ipswich Netball to deliver this fit for purpose facility to support the growth of netball and the Ipswich community."

The new amenities block sits between the existing car park and the netball clubhouse on the Salisbury Road side of the park.

It allows for direct access by emergency services when required, connects well with existing buildings on site and allowed for easy connection to existing water and sewer services.

As a value add, a new terraced seating area was created in front of the building with a retaining wall behind the building, disabled parking bays and a path connecting to the car park.