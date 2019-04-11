Join the argument: Who is NBA's best?

Brothers' player Josh Afoa tries to bust through the Goodna defence in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash.

BOMBER'S BLAST

ARGUMENTS rage regularly in basketball about who the greatest player of all-time is.

The sport has produced many champions over the years like Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Julius Irving, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However the argument always comes back to the top two in Michael Jordan and Lebron James.

A recent survey in the US polled over 125 NBA players with a staggering 73% voting for Jordan.

His stats speak volumes about getting this huge honour. They include Jordan being a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Final MVP, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, 14-time NBA All Star, three-time NBA All Star MVP, 10-time NBA Scoring Champion, three-time NBA Steals Leader and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion.

For the record, James was second and Bryant third.

Golden point issue

THE NRL had it closest round on record last weekend with three games going into Golden Point.

The argument always comes up when golden point decides a game.

The argument against it is always that the rules go out the window because the referee won't blow a penalty for the players not standing straight or clearly offside. It's hard to argue this fact if you watch these three games back as a lot of players were offside on every field goal attempt taken.

Purists don't like golden point. They believe that after 80 minutes that if the scores are tied then it's a draw and one point is should be awarded to each team.

I support this and would prefer when two teams battle it out and can't be split at full-time then the game is a draw.

But golden point would have to be used in the finals series.

The NRL is currently in talks about a new system where the points will be awarded as follows: Four for a win, three for a golden point win, two for a draw and one for a golden point loss.

Why do we have to complicate our great game.

RLI preview Rd 6

Goodna v Redbank (Saturday, 3pm): The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to Brothers last weekend while Redbank enjoyed a weekend off to refresh.

The normally slick backline of the Eagles was well contained by the Bretheren plus the loss of Kyran Tunavasa early would not have helped. They must forget about last week and move on and correct the errors and discipline that crept into their game.

The Bears will come into this clash well rested and have a host of players returning that missed the Brothers game the previous week.

Tip: Goodna.

Swifts v Norths (Sunday, 3pm): The Bluebirds travelled to Daniels Park and were lucky to get away with a draw while the Tigers recorded their first victory of the season over the Bombers.

Swifts have been starting games slowly and coach Damian O'Donahue must find the answer to this sooner rather than latter. They have a forward pack nearly equal to the best in the competition but have lacked some flair in the backline.

Norths have a youthful team which means they try hard to the full-time whistle. The win by the Tigers last week will give them great confidence. The problem is whether they can keep the roll going.

Tip: Swifts.

Fassifern v Brothers (Sunday, 3pm): The Bombers have yet to record a victory this season but have home field advantage where they seem to play better football.

Brothers are the form team of the competition and the victory last week over Goodna has only reinforced them as the team to beat this year.

Fassifern have been in the fight in most games this year but have faded as the game goes on. They must respect the ball more and cut the errors out of their game or the rampant Brothers outfit might have a field day.

Tip: Brothers.

A-Grade points: 15 Brothers, 13 Goodna, 12 Swifts, 11 Redbank, 9 Norths, 8 West End, 7 Fassifern.

A-Grade Player of the Year standings.

Round 5: West End v Swifts - 3 Tepa Fuiavailili (West End), 2 Tele Salesa (Swifts), 1 Chris Newman (West End).

Brothers v Goodna: 3 Chris Ash (Brothers), 2 Manu Waikato (Brothers), 1 Jamie Maliko (Goodna).

Norths v Fassifern: 3 Ethan Page (Norths), 2 Mitchell Range (Fassifern), 1 Chris Scanlan (Norths).

Ladder: 5 Wes Conlon (Brothers), John Paul Leota (Redbank), John Maila (Brothers); 3 Harold Mosby (Swifts), Jake O'Doherty (Swifts), Ramon Filipine (Goodna), Robert Kennedy (Brothers), Brett Kelly (Goodna), Tupu Lisati (West End), Keni Pouhila (Redbank), Ray Garrett (West End), Morris Ekeroma (Goodna), Tepa Fuiavailili (West End), Chris Ash (Brothers), Ethan Page (Norths).

Quick thoughts

HEROES of the week: 1. The mighty Ipswich Jets club as a whole with all three teams - the Mal Meninga, the Colts and the Intrust teams - all defeating their respective Redcliffe teams on thier home patch. This has been a first for some time.

2. The eight Ipswich boys that have been selected in the SEQ under- 16 squad. Congratulations to Zac Alley, Jed Bignell, Malique Douthat, Harrison Midgley, Orlando Swain (all Norths), Mason Pintegue (West End), Riley Hall (Fassifern) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Redbank).

Villain of the week: Tevita Pangai Jnr for his late shot on a defenceless Cooper Cronk after he had passed the ball. You can show you are a tough man in other legal ways on a football field. You now have two weeks to hopefully realise that we don't want this in our game.

Did you know? 1. The most games played in the AFL/VFL is 432 games by North Melbourne's Brent Harvey.

2. RLI has had 15 A grade games played so far this year with 15 different man of the matches being awarded.

Bomber's best

I SEEM to have the kiss of death on my AFL tips at the moment with both teams tipped last week losing.

I am back to the horses this week and have found the winner of the Sydney Cup. Check out horse No 10 Dubhe.