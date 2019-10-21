Join Swifts greats celebrate 100 years of history

Excited about Swifts 100th anniversary dinner this weekend are life members Gary Christensen, Margaret Kahl, Desley Court and Vic Canfell.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four of Swifts most loyal servants have an added reason to enjoy the club's 100th anniversary dinner on Saturday night.

With more than 200 years of combined service, life members Gary Christensen, Margaret Kahl, Desley Court and Vic Canfell will be retiring from committees at the next AGM.

As they look to the younger generation to take the club forward, the reliable quartet are excited about the celebration being organised at Swifts Sports Club at Booval.

Doors open at 5.30pm to give guests a chance to catch up before the dinner.

Cost is $50 a head, which includes a two-course sit down dinner being served at 7pm.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher will attend, along with members of Rugby League Ipswich.

The night will be hosted by Darren Boettcher.

Booval Swifts started in 1919 with a team of young men. The name changed to Swifts when the club moved to Purga in 2001.

Over the years, Swifts have won 10 A-Grade premierships, along with many lower grade and junior titles.

One of the club's most successful years was in 2002 when the A-Grade side were minor premiers, premiers and winners of the Presidents Cup.

In the just completed season, Swifts finished A-Grade runners-up.

As no tickets will be sold at the door for the dinner, guests need to secure them in advance.

Contact the Sports Club on 32814877, Desley on 0415 106947, Margaret on 0408 072344 or Vic on 0434 625381 if you would still like to attend.