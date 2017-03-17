Join the Rosewood walkers and step out for a healthy heart

Rosewood residents are encouraged to step out for a healthy heart and join the township's new walking group.

Heart Foundation Walking and Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke are inviting people to volunteer as group organisers and recruit family and friends in an effort to reduce the number of Australian adults that currently do little to no exercise.

Cr Pahlke said walk organisers would choose walking routes, organise times and log attendances for the new group, which replaced a former one that folded a couple of years ago.

"This is a community initiative that is aimed at getting people active," he said.

"Heart Foundation Walking groups are perfect for people of all ages and fitness levels, and they're particularly good for people who aren't active and want to make positive changes to their lifestyles and daily routines.

"One in four adults - that's 5.76 million Australians - do little to no exercise at all and that's a worrying trend that we need to address."

Cr Pahlke said new walk organisers would receive a free Fitbit to help kickstart their efforts.

He said Fitbit prizes would also be up for grabs for walking group members who logged the most walks for the month.

"This is a small incentive to build a strong foundation of committed members," Cr Pahlke said.

"A Fitbit is a handy little piece of technology that measures how active you are, it can be used to monitor your progress and help you achieve your goals."

For more information on the Rosewood Heart Foundation Walking group phone the Division 10 office on 3810 7888.

