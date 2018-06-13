Menu
SAVE THE DATE: The Brisbane French Festival will be held on July 6-8.
Join 'le party' at Brisbane French Festival

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

FROM Daft Punk to can-can girls, and gypsy jazz to the rhythms of the Seychelles, locals and tourists can enjoy a kaleidoscope of French music and dance at this year's Brisbane French Festival at South Bank from July 6-8.

More than 100 French and French-inspired performers will entertain the thousands who will flock to Le Festival, with highlights including a 10-piece gypsy jazz group from New Caledonia, the Discovery Daft Punk show from Melbourne, and Seychelle Kreol band Grace Barbe from Perth.

Local bands will also star, with Brisbane's popular Estampa, Mzaza and Cigany Weaver among the many bands performing.

Festival director Betty Moinet said the entertainment stage was always a highlight of Le Festival, and the $10 festival tickets were amazing value given the quality of the acts performing.

"For just $10, you not only get to experience our French market and cultural stalls, you can immerse yourself in some truly wonderful musical experiences that you will only see at Le Festival," she said.

'There really is something for every taste right throughout the festival - we French love to party, and it's a three-day party."

Ms Moinet said the stage would also showcase the French love affair with fine food and fashion.

"Our festival ambassador, chef Bruno Loubet, will give a cooking demonstration on stage on Saturday, and we will showcase French fashion chic on Saturday and Sunday afternoon," she said.

"And if you're an early bird, there's even a French gardening segment first thing Saturday and Sunday mornings."

Roving performers, including mimes, acrobats, stilt walkers and musicians, will also wander the festival marketplace, and a kids' corner will offer children's performances.

For info or tickets, go to www.lefestival.com.au.

