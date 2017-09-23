Join in the fun as MKR finalists cook up storm

Valerie and Courtney will be at the Heart and Soul Festival this weekend.

THE Heart and Soul Festival at Providence South Ripley will return bigger and better this weekend with a host of exciting new features including cooking demonstrations by MKR finalists Valerie and Courtney and more than 80 market stalls.

The event will once again include a host of entertainment and workshops celebrating sustainability and the talents of local artists and performers. The festival will be headlined by My Kitchen Rules finalists Valerie and Courtney with cooking demonstrations at 10am and 2pm.

There will be more than 80 stallholders and a diverse range of food trucks to create a day of fun and learning, and the region's local talent by showcasing a host of live performances from local artists.

Established Ipswich band The Huntsmen will play through the day and provide the stage and sound management for the younger artists.

Kids' activities include three live children's shows, aboriginal cultural performance, jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians and belly dancing.

Created by Providence residents, the free-of-charge Heart and Soul Festival was developed during resident-led committee meetings to create an event reflecting the values, interests and aspirations of its residents.

Providence project director Michael Khan said the event was an extraordinary example of community collaboration.

"It's fantastic to see a community-led festival of this scale happening at Providence,” he said.

"A core Providence value is 'creating community' and we want to ensure that as the population in Providence grows, so does the sense of belonging to somewhere truly special.

"In recent years we focused on building the 'bricks and mortar' foundations from which the Providence community can grow.

"This community-developed Heart and Soul festival strongly indicates that Providence is a thriving community underpinned by supportive, driven and happy residents,” he said.

Join the fun at Ripley

Heart and Soul Festival runs from 9am-3pm, Sunday

Headline act is My Kitchen Rules finalists Valerie and Courtney who will put on cooking demonstrations at 10am and 2pm