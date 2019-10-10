Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Swifts 2002 A-Grade rugby league side that dominated the season.
The Swifts 2002 A-Grade rugby league side that dominated the season.
Rugby League

Join in Swifts' 100 year celebration

10th Oct 2019 9:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: After the success of their first 100 year anniversary function in May, Swifts are gearing up for another memorable celebration on October 26.

That will be a special dinner to mark the club's milestone year.

The Sportsman's Luncheon on May 18 was a huge success with the Walters' brothers among the club greats reuniting.

They were among the Swifts players with hundreds of NRL games and countless State of Origin and Test match experience to their credit.

Club official Vic Canfell hopes the dinner later this month provides another rare opportunity for club players, coaches and supporters to share in Swifts' achievements.

Booval Swifts started in 1919 with a team of young men.

The name changed to Swifts when the club moved to Purga in 2001. That venue remains Swifts' current home base in the Rugby League Ipswich competition.

Over the years, Swifts have won 10 A-Grade premierships, along with many lower grade and junior titles.

One of the club's most successful years was in 2002 when the A-Grade side were minor premiers, premiers and winners of the Presidents Cup.

In 2010 when Ipswich celebrated the league's centenary, Swifts won the A-Grade title by beating Brothers.

The first Swifts rugby league team in 1919.
The first Swifts rugby league team in 1919.

In the 2019 season just completed, the Bluebirds came from fourth to earn the right to play Brothers again in the grand final. Swifts were runners-up this time.

The 100 year anniversary dinner on October 26 will be held at Swifts Sports Club in Green Street, Booval.

Past and present players and supporters are invited to join the celebration.

Swifts stalwart Darren Boettcher will MC the night.

Doors open at 5.30pm for a catch-up with mates before a sit down dinner from 7pm. Cost is $50 per head.

RSVP by Saturday to Swifts Sports Club on 3281 4877, Desley Court on 0415 106947, Margaret Kahl on 0408 072344 or Canfell on 0434 625381.

No tickets will be available at the door.

A courtesy bus will be available from 4pm with bookings on 3281 4877.

More Stories

booval swifts ipswich rugby league history rugby league ipswich swifts 100 year celebration swifts rugby league club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: CCTV released after school building set on fire

    premium_icon WATCH: CCTV released after school building set on fire

    News Police are seeking public assistance as they investigate an arson that occurred at Karalee State School.

    Council candidate activity revealed after MP grills inaction

    premium_icon Council candidate activity revealed after MP grills inaction

    Council News The QT has looked into council candidate activity.

    Community sporting champion latest council contender

    premium_icon Community sporting champion latest council contender

    Council News She aims to bring a proactive approach.

    Trio breaks in, assaults elderly pair

    premium_icon Trio breaks in, assaults elderly pair

    Crime Ipswich detectives are hunting a trio of offenders.