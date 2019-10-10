Join in Swifts' 100 year celebration

The Swifts 2002 A-Grade rugby league side that dominated the season.

The Swifts 2002 A-Grade rugby league side that dominated the season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After the success of their first 100 year anniversary function in May, Swifts are gearing up for another memorable celebration on October 26.

That will be a special dinner to mark the club's milestone year.

The Sportsman's Luncheon on May 18 was a huge success with the Walters' brothers among the club greats reuniting.

They were among the Swifts players with hundreds of NRL games and countless State of Origin and Test match experience to their credit.

Club official Vic Canfell hopes the dinner later this month provides another rare opportunity for club players, coaches and supporters to share in Swifts' achievements.

Booval Swifts started in 1919 with a team of young men.

The name changed to Swifts when the club moved to Purga in 2001. That venue remains Swifts' current home base in the Rugby League Ipswich competition.

Over the years, Swifts have won 10 A-Grade premierships, along with many lower grade and junior titles.

One of the club's most successful years was in 2002 when the A-Grade side were minor premiers, premiers and winners of the Presidents Cup.

In 2010 when Ipswich celebrated the league's centenary, Swifts won the A-Grade title by beating Brothers.

The first Swifts rugby league team in 1919.

In the 2019 season just completed, the Bluebirds came from fourth to earn the right to play Brothers again in the grand final. Swifts were runners-up this time.

The 100 year anniversary dinner on October 26 will be held at Swifts Sports Club in Green Street, Booval.

Past and present players and supporters are invited to join the celebration.

Swifts stalwart Darren Boettcher will MC the night.

Doors open at 5.30pm for a catch-up with mates before a sit down dinner from 7pm. Cost is $50 per head.

RSVP by Saturday to Swifts Sports Club on 3281 4877, Desley Court on 0415 106947, Margaret Kahl on 0408 072344 or Canfell on 0434 625381.

No tickets will be available at the door.

A courtesy bus will be available from 4pm with bookings on 3281 4877.