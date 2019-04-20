Join Easter racing treat at Marburg

Grinvil, driven by Matt Elkins, wins last year's Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series heat ahead of Franco Totem, driven by Darrel Graham. The series final returns on Easter Sunday.

Grinvil, driven by Matt Elkins, wins last year's Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series heat ahead of Franco Totem, driven by Darrel Graham. The series final returns on Easter Sunday. Vic Pascoe

TROT TACTICS

ON Easter Sunday it's time to join the fun and excitement at Marburg Showground for Queensland's biggest country trot meeting this year.

Eight high class races, a bookmaker, UTAB van and 700 metre track all combine for the up close and personal Marburg racing experience

For the kids, there's a big slide and jumping castle.

General admission is $5 with pensioners able to join the big day for $3.

A further $3 buys you the all-important race book with its "pick the last seven winners” coupon. It's worth a $1100 share and the winners are all in there.

The first race on Sunday is at 12.24pm.

Look out for the mini trotters leading up to the major races 5-7.

They are the Bremer Ford Conditioned Pace at 2.38pm, Stanley Road Construction Discretionary Handicap at 3.06pm and the Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series final over 2200m at 3.45pm.

A car will be drawn after the Oakwood presentation at 4pm, followed by the "Winx Memorabilia” raffle commemorating four Cox Plate victories.

Enjoy the best country burgers, desserts, budget priced beverage, coffee, icecream, Lions chips and pluto pups, to fuel the excitement that country harness will provide.

Farewell fine mums

ALL families have a mother somewhere prominent, and this week we mourn the passing of two ladies whose offspring have made a massive impact in both harness and thoroughbred racing.

Farewelled at Warwick on Thursday was Margaret Collins, mother of highly respected race caller Anthony Collins.

Anthony tried his hand, with reasonable success, at both harness and greyhounds, and Margaret was there every step of the way, providing endless encouragement and support.

She, in turn, was aided by Ipswich veteran trainer/driver, Gordon McCrae.

They both put a lot of energy into the "Young Bloods”, a venture designed to support the entry of " no family involvement” youngsters into the light harness sport.

Anthony found his vocation on the front end of the microphone and Margaret Collins found that to be a satisfying reward for her efforts.

Gwen Packer left us suddenly, but peacefully, in the past week.

Gwen was the mother of Karen Turpin, a lady well known for her organisational and business acumen, who she taught well the skills of life.

Karen is better known for her contribution to sports through the achievements of son Jake, a talented footballer, and superstar female trainer driver Chantal Turpin.

It is said that we learn our life skills at our mother's knee.

If that is so, Gwen would have died a proud and contented lady, having seen the tree of her tuition bear excellent fruit.

Both ladies will be sadly missed.

Chantal's success

SOMETIMES joy and sadness can come into a life hand-in-hand.

Such was the case with the Turpin family as Chantal Turpin dominated the Ipswich factor at last Saturday night's all Q-Bred Feature meeting at Albion Park.

Chantal led in three winners on the night, driving Will The Wizard, with Amaya Becomes (Pete McMullen) and A Rainbow Diamond (Reece Maguire) rounding out the stable result.

It's busy out at the Patrick Estate base with Chantal starting 449 runners this season for 73 winners, 72 seconds and 52 thirds banking $518,933 for owners in the process.

In the sulky, Chantal has been round on 74 occasions for 10 wins, 13 seconds and five thirds.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 3-6-7: Gregs Legacy (B Barnes)-Gotta Good Reason (C Geary)- Our Bondi Beach (D Graham).

R2: E/w 3: Opononis Bliss (C Turpin).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Hot Rod Heaven (A Richardson) and Chal Fire (K Dawson).

R4: E/w 1: Newmerella Sharkie (T Dawson).

R5: Quinella 2-8: Annika Magic (T McMullen) and Novena Rose (A Sanderson).

R6: Quinella 6-8: One Last Roll (P McMullen) and Elzboy (A Sanderson).

R7: Quinella 1-4: Lincoln Road (B Barnes) and A Good Chance (M Elkins).

R8: Quinella 4-7: Beau Cishlom (R Maguire) and Mark Dennis (C Hart).

R9: Box trifecta1-3-7: Justabitnoisy (D Lee)-Empire Boy (P McMullen)-Needle (D Graham).

R10: Quinella 5-6: Watch Pulp Fiction (C Turpin) and Glenferrie Hood (P McMullen).

R11: Box trifecta 1-4-6: Arainbowdelight (C Turpin)- Bronski Macarena (K Rasmussen)-Toanui Spirit (K Morris).

Honour board

On the leader board this week are Narissa McMullen, top driver on four wins rating 200 from Adam Richardson and Matt Elkins, tied on three with rates of 150. Chantal Turpin topped the trainers pole with four winners, edging out Darrell Graham, who managed three successes for the term. Most pleasing was Monterey Jack, successful at Redcliffe for Colin Knox. Paul Diebert had the steer. Perseverance pays.

Ipswich factor: 24/45.

Albion Park, April 12: Quietly Spoken (Narissa McMullen for Steven Cini); Trojan Banner (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Divas Delight (Trent Dawson); A Good Chance (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Tom Me Gun (Narissa McMullen).

Albion Park, April 13: Will The Wizard (Chantal Turpin); Amaya Becomes (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); A Rainbow Diamond (Reece Maguire for Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, April 15: Shadow Hall (Ricky Gordon); Wee Jimmy (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees); Escalera (Darrell Graham); Bronze Ecstasy (Adam Richardson for Mark Rees); Sache Girl (Adam Richardson for Travis Mackay); Argyle Beach (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); The Shady One (Matt Elkins for Trevor Lambourn); Newmerella Sharkie (Brett Towns for Max Towns).

Albion Park, April 16: Garland Greene (Narissa McMullen for Steven Cini).

Redcliffe, April 17: Drive The Dream (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Unassuming Champ (Adam Richardson for Mitchell Dawson); Flashing Good Time (Danielle McMullen for John McMullen); Just Tommy (Darrell Graham); Taxi Meter (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Monterey Jack (Paul Diebert for Colin Knox); Whata Stride (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).