Johnny Ringo's ride for Dolly

In memory of Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett, who took her own life earlier this month to escape online bullying, the Ride for Dolly is a chance for the Ipswich community to show their support for a charity set up in honour of the 14-year-old.

WITH Akubras firmly in place and a sobering message to heart, cowboys and cowgirls are headed to Johnny Ringos in honour of Dolly's Dream.

Cowgirls for Dolly and Cowboys for Dolly will battle it out in the wildest bull-ride in town with the winner taking home a buckle award.

All 40 contestants will get to wear a Bullzye signature Dolly shirt.

Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo said Dolly's death had a wide-spread impact on Johhny Ringo's patrons, with many relating through the Akubra message.

"The bullying and youth suicide prevention cause is a high priority for everyone in the community and so it should be," he said.

"Second to that, a lot of our patrons relate very much to Dolly because of the Akubra connection." We want to help make sure that never happens again."

Tickets are $15 and buy entry to Johnny Ringo's, a drink and a feed with every cent raised donated to Dolly's Dream.

Bull ride contestants will pay $50 for girls and $100 for boys but numbers are limited to 20 in each of the two categories.

"The local community will get right behind this and we are expecting over 400 people to attend with the competitor list to be full very quickly," Mr Ringo said.

"In addition to that, the really cool part is those who can't make it have been buying tickets online anyway. We are aiming to raise as much as we can but $10,000 plus would be great.

"It will all be over by 4pm but we will have a couple of bands on and we'll all sit around and soak in the message.

"Every cent raised goes to the charity, we're wearing the cost of the food and drink.

"The response has been a bit overwhelming and so it should be."

Doors open at 11am on March 4 at Johnny Ringo's, Brisbane St, Ipswich.

For tickets and information visit www.ipswichtickets.com.au.

If you or someone you know needs support call Beyond Blue on 1300224436.