Origin star gets four years in jail for drug trafficking

John Touma is being sentenced in the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

A FORMER State of Origin star has been sentenced to four years in jail for his role in a drug trafficking operation. The operation's ringleader has received a nine-year jail term.

former rugby league player Matt Seers will have to serve a year behind bars before the remaider of the sentence becomes suspended.

The ringleader behind the operation, John Touma, was sentenced to nine years in jail.

EARLIER: The ringleader behind a cocaine scandal that engulfed Queensland's football community, and a former State of Origin star have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

John Touma, 52, and former rugby league player Matt Seers were arrested three years ago after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into drug trafficking across the southeast.

The same operation netted a slew of current and former football stars including Karmichael Hunt and Jason Smith, who both pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Matt Seers was arrested three years ago after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into drug trafficking across the southeast. Picture: Brett Costello

Touma and Seers are being sentenced in the Supreme Court in Brisbane today along with co-accused Peter Kassiotes and Adam Surplice.

Other high-profile football identities were also charged, but many of the allegations were dropped.

Touma was the head of a "well established" business trafficking drugs in southeast Queensland with almost 50 regular clients.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Seers, Kassiotes and Surplice were used as drivers.

"Mr Touma was identified as the head of the network... supplying large amounts of cocaine," Mr Whitbread said.

"It's clear that business was well established. Police did not come into it at the beginning, they came into it after it was established.

"Mr Touma's operation involved him having a front... a wine selling type of business. It was clearly a front."

Touma supplied drugs to 48 people between May and December 2014, and had 11 regular customers.

Mr Whitbread said Seers made 26 deliveries during that period including five trips to Toowoomba and one to Rockhampton.

He arrived at Touma's Mermaid Waters home while police were raiding it on December 19, 2014.

The men were charged soon after.

Seers' barrister, Patrick Wilson, said the former rugby league star was introduced to drugs in his playing days.

"The long-standing nature of his drug problems stem back to his professional sporting days," Mr Wilson said.

"(Seers was) unequipped to handle life post-retirement from professional sports."

Mr Wilson said a sentence of up to four years in jail was appropriate.