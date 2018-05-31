John Goodman reacts to Roseanne cancellation

The unprecedented sudden cancellation of Roseanne has left a wave of unemployment and uncertainty in its wake.

JOHN Goodman isn't paying attention to the Roseanne Barr controversy - and he couldn't care less about ABC's decision to pull the plug on Roseanne and its Emmy campaign.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said in a video which was obtained by ET.

"I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one I'm not gonna get one," the actor added.

Up until now, Goodman - who served as Barr's on-screen husband for more than a decade on Rosanne - has remained silent on her controversial tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

"I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble," the 65-year-old explained.

Asked about the tweet that his longtime co-star sent out comparing Jarrett to an ape, Goodman claimed that he didn't pay it - nor the backlash - any mind.

"I don't know anything about it," he said. "I don't read it."

Describing how he's been doing now that Rosanne has been cancelled, Goodman said: "Everything's fine."

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

While Barr has apologised for her tweet about Jarrett, she has also repeatedly defended it - calling her words "insensitive, not racist".

ABC decided to cancel Rosanne and then suspended its "For Your Consideration" Emmy campaign the following day. Judging from the comments of voters, though, the show wasn't likely to win anyway.

"You can't put some alt-right scumball on your network and give her a platform," animation producer Deb Zak told Vanity Fair back in April. "I don't care if somebody has a conservative viewpoint, that's fine. She has a hateful viewpoint."

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

