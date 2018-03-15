Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joel Creasey hosts Ten's coverage of the Montreal Comedy Festival.
Joel Creasey hosts Ten's coverage of the Montreal Comedy Festival. Channel 10
TV

Joel Creasey is the new face of dating show

by Karlie Rutherford
15th Mar 2018 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOEL Creasey is becoming television's Eddie everywhere!

It's been announced that the popular comedian will present Seven's new dating series Take Me Out.

This follows news that Creasey will join Rove McManus and Jane Harper on Channel 10's new studio show, Show Me The Money.

The dating show has been a huge success in the UK and the 27-year-old said he's exited to be a part of it.

"[It's] like a front-row seat to the awkward moment when a guy walks up to a woman at a bar. Pass me the popcorn ... and something alcoholic, waiter!" said Creasey.

 

"I've often thought my life would be so much easier if I could carry around a light to switch off whenever I'm not interested in someone. But we are finally giving women a chance to do just that."

"I've had my fair share of bad dates, and I know how important it is to kick it off right ... on national TV, in front of a live crowd! I can't wait to help Australians strike that match and let the love in on Take Me Out."

He also joked that next he will be taking Kochie's job on Sunrise saying, "Watch out Kochie ... I'm coming in hot!"

Related Items

Show More
dating joel creasey reality tv
Australian Mint releases coins to celebrate Comm Games

Australian Mint releases coins to celebrate Comm Games

Community The coins honour the Australian team, the host city and this event's iconic mascot, Borobi

  • 15th Mar 2018 9:48 AM
Three arrested over alleged spate of armed robberies

Three arrested over alleged spate of armed robberies

News Accused Ipswich armed robbers arrested, in court

Ipswich MP declares "I'm the only community champion"

Ipswich MP declares "I'm the only community champion"

News "The message Premier... we're over it, we've had enough"

  • 15th Mar 2018 8:45 AM
REVEALED: Where $80m LAND 400 centre will be built

REVEALED: Where $80m LAND 400 centre will be built

Environment The Ipswich site where Rheinmetall will build combat vehicles

Local Partners