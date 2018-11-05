Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Hockey and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram/Joe Hockey
Joe Hockey and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram/Joe Hockey
Politics

Joe Hockey’s Trump-style media attack

by Maria Bervanakis
5th Nov 2018 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S the former Australian treasurer turned top diplomat in the United States.

But overnight Australia's ambassador to the US Joe Hockey raised eyebrows with an inflammatory tweet.

Mr Hockey weighed in on the country's midterm elections by taking a swipe at journalists Trump-style.

 

The 53-year-old took to Twitter overnight to accuse "a vast number of journalists" of bias.

Mr Hockey appears to be taking a keen interest in the work of the media lately.

Just days ago he praised the work of another journalist for their "fair and balanced" work.

In 2015, Mr Hockey won a defamation case against Fairfax Media while he was still a treasurer under the Abbott Government.

A judge found that a poster headline and tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" were defamatory.

Mr Hockey was awarded $200,000 in damages.

All other claims made by Mr Hockey were dismissed.

More to come

Related Items

donald trump joe hockey politics us midterm elections 2018

Top Stories

    New state of the art 24-hour gym for Ipswich

    premium_icon New state of the art 24-hour gym for Ipswich

    News State of the art facility to open doors next month

    • 5th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Riverlink lanes to provide benefit for city

    premium_icon Riverlink lanes to provide benefit for city

    News Top Ipswich bowler hopes new venue boosts interest

    • 5th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Resident says council's path plan 'a dead-set waste of cash'

    premium_icon Resident says council's path plan 'a dead-set waste of cash'

    Council News The man wants the cash spent on homeless and ice addicts, not a path

    • 5th Nov 2018 10:49 AM
    Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    premium_icon Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    Crime One drug driver was caught while on his way to visit a prison

    Local Partners