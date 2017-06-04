Joe, Harry typify Ipswich team's superb competitive edge

Western Pride footballer Joe Duckworth is tackled by a Brisbane Roar player in Saturday night's stunning 6-0 win at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

AFTER scoring his 18th goal in his 55th match for Western Pride, Joe Duckworth displayed his usual calm and composed manner.

However, as one of the club's current longest serving players, he agreed Saturday night's 6-0 shut out of Brisbane Roar Youth was something special.

"We've had a couple of hard-fought wins but in terms of all-round performance (that was up there),'' Duckworth said.

"We started really well in the first half and we stayed switched on and didn't concede and iced it off with a couple of late ones (goals), which was really nice.''

Duckworth, 20, has been with Pride since 2015.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student said the team showed its character after a series of recent frustrating draws against the NPL's top sides.

"We really switched on at training and made sure that we weren't going to dip in form,'' he said.

"In all honesty, we are just all so competitive and we all want to be as high as we can in the league.

"That's the thing about this group this year. We've got that competitive edge that maybe we didn't have in the last couple of years.

"The depth is really good.''

Duckworth scored Pride's fourth goal in the first half after a perfectly timed pass from A-League recruit Harry Sawyer.

After opening the scoring with an early penalty, "big man'' Sawyer sealed his hat-trick late in the match.

"When he's on, he's unplayable mate and the opposition had a tough job dealing with him tonight,'' Duckworth said. "I'm really happy for him.''