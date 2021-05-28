Menu
Jodi McKay is expected to resign as leader of NSW Labor after mounting pressure from her own party.
Politics

Jodi McKay set to resign as NSW Labor leader

by Jessica McSweeney
28th May 2021 12:34 PM
Jodi McKay is set to resign from her position as NSW Labor leader after weeks of pressure from her own party. 

It comes after a slew of resignations from her own cabinet including likely challenger Chris Minns and his close supporter Walt Secord. 

Jodi McKay is expected to resign as leader. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker
The pair stepped down after a dirt file aimed at Mr Minns was spread by a staffer in the deputy leader Yasmin Catley's office.

The staffer has since been fired.

The party has been in turmoil since the disastrous Upper Hunter by election result which saw Labor lose with a seven per cent swing against them. 

While Ms McKay said there was no hope Labor would win the seat, the election was seen by many MPs as the final test of her leadership. 

Likely challenger Chris Minns. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
It is understood McKay was struggling to fill roles in her own Shadow Cabinet.

Earlier this week Ms McKay admitted she was not as popular as Premier Gladys Berejiklian, but said she believed she could lead the party to victory in 2023. 

Member for Kogarah Chris Minns is the forerunner to replace McKay, however he is yet to officially put his hat in the ring. 

MP Ryan Park was rumoured to be putting his name down in the leadership contest but has instead thrown support behind Mr Minns in the interest of part unity.

More to come.

 

