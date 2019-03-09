Menu
Hugh Bowman kisses wife Christine after winning the Chipping Norton Stakes on Winx last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Winx jockey stands down over family matter

by Leo Schlink
9th Mar 2019 4:40 PM
HUGH Bowman has moved to dispel rumours that family tragedy was the cause of his sudden departure from Flemington, where he forfeited the Australian Cup ride on favourite Avilius.

Bowman left Flemington immediately after finishing second on Osborne Bulls in the Newmarket Handicap and becoming aware of what was described by Racing Victoria as a "family matter".

The champion jockey flew to Sydney, leaving Corey Brown to take the mount on Avilius, which finished fifth in the Cup behind the winner, Harlem.

Aware of social media rumours pointing to tragedy, Bowman issued a statement on Twitter.

It said: "Thank you for everyone's well wishes this afternoon. There are no tragic circumstances & is a family matter. Everyone's thoughts & understanding is appreciated."

Hugh Bowman was replaced in Melbourne’s premier autumn staying contest by Corey Brown.
Bowman is due to return to Melbourne nest Saturday to ride Alizee in the All-Star Mile.

Harlem was ridden by South Australian trailblazer Jamie Kah, giving her a maiden Group 1 success, after he edged out Shillelagh in a thrilling edition of the Australian Cup.

