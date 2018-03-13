Jobseekers learn business skills making festival float

OPPORTUNITY: Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman chats with Ruby Leslie and Michael Fewquandie, part of a team designing an Alice in Wonderland-themed float for the Ipswich Festival.

OPPORTUNITY: Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman chats with Ruby Leslie and Michael Fewquandie, part of a team designing an Alice in Wonderland-themed float for the Ipswich Festival. Rob Williams

TWELVE young adults have been given a rare opportunity to design and create a float for the Ipswich Festival.

The float will be styled Alice in Wonderland which will also be the theme for an upcoming event at the Tivoli Drive-in.

For most, the event and float offer some fun.

For the 12 youngsters behind the scenes, it's a valuable opportunity to gain skills in event management and business.

The chance to tap into their creative side was made possible by the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

This week, Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman visited the program participants at Tivoli Drive-in.

She said the program had already helped more than 14,000 Queenslanders find jobs.

"It's about giving people the confidence and training they need to get employment,” Ms Fentiman said.

"This organisation has a 79 per cent success rate at getting people jobs.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman poses for a photograph of people with Alice In Wonderland stuff at the Tivoli Drive-In on Monday. Rob Williams

Youth unemployment continues to be an issue for Ipswich but has been dropping.

In January the figure had reduced to 13.3 per cent , down from 13.8 per cent at the same time in the previous year.

Ms Fentiman said Skilling Queenslanders for work was good example of how the State Government was tackling that issue, along with its Back to Work regional employment program.

"These are people who have struggled to get back to work for many months,” she said.

"And these are the programs that are going to get young people from Ipswich into jobs.”

Applications for 2018-2019 Skilling Queenslanders for Work are now open. Apply at training.qld.gov.au/sqw.