Jobseekers in the driver's seat with funding announcment

COMMUNITY organisations can now apply for funding to assist jobseekers to gain job ready skills, including assistance to gain a driver's licence under the latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen announced the opening of the latest round this week.

"Our Skilling Queenslanders for Work program provides funding to community organisations to provide hands-on support to participants to help them to gain the skills and training they need to get a job and build a career,” Ms Mullen said.

"Since the program was re-instated in 2015 by the Palaszczuk Labor Government, almost 37,000 Queenslanders have been assisted to get the support to gain the skills they need to get a job and more than 21,000 now have work as a direct result of this successful program.

"Under this latest round of application of the program, organisations can now apply for funding to provide valuable driver training to assist participants to gain independence and be able to drive to work.

"We expect to assist up to 2,500 Queenslanders to obtain a driver's licence through this new initiative with our investment of up to $1 million as part of this year's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.”

"Skilling Queenslanders for Work is all about providing direct assistance to those Queenslanders that need extra support to enter and stay in the workforce.”

Mss Mullen called on eligible community organisations across the Jordan electorate looking to support jobseekers in their area to visit the Skilling Queenslanders for Work applications portal at www.qld.gov.au/skillingqueenslanders.

Seventy-three per cent of participants find work, take on further training or return to school around 12 months after exiting a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project.