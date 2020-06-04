Jobs you can apply for this week
THERE are businesses in Ipswich and surrounding areas that are looking to fill multiple positions at the moment.
If you're looking for work, here's eight employment opportunities for you to apply for.
Food Processing
Contract: Full time
Location: Goodna
Pay: Unspecified
This employer is looking for candidates to fill multiple positions to assist with their processing line and completion of orders.
Successful candidates will:
- Be eager to learn
- Have a high level of energy and commitment
- Be an Australian or NZ Citizen or permanent resident.
- Show commitment to a long-lasting industry.
- Reliable, enthusiastic and committed
Some heaving lifting may be required, but only up to 15kgs.
Pick Packers
Contract: Casual/vacation
Location: Willawong
Pay: $26+ per hour
There is positions available for experienced pick packers with hours ranging from 6am - 10pm, Monday to Friday.
Successful candidates will:
- Have own reliable transport
- Have your own PPE
- An excellent working attitudes
- High attention to detail
- Licence to operate forklift if applicable
- Be physically fit
- Be able to manual lift up to 25kg repetitively
Grounds Person
Contract: Full time
Location: Archerfield
Pay: $45,000 + Super
Archerfield Airport Corporation has a position available for someone to join the grounds staff team.
Successful candidates will have:
- Similar experience in a previous role
- Valid driver's license (Class C license preferred but not essential)
- Must be able to work autonomously or as part of a team.
- Must be competent to use equipment such as ride on mowers, whipper snipper, chainsaws and high-powered hand tools.
- Excellent work ethic and motivation
- Reliable and flexible
- Meet the physical requirements of the role
Client Liaison Officer
Contract: Full time
Location: Sumner
Pay: $45,000 - $54,999
Successful candidates will:
- Have proven calling skills and an outstanding phone manner, including the ability to read people, influence, negotiate and ask the right questions
- Hold a current Real Estate Registration or be able to obtain one within 3 months of starting
- Demonstrate proven follow-up and record-keeping skills
- Have proficient computer skills
- Have a keen eye for detail and accuracy
- Be willing to take on responsibility and step up when required
- Experience with "MyDesktop" Real Estate CRM will be highly regarded.
- Be keen to learn about building new homes, siting homes and construction to better understand the client's needs
- Have the desire to be a long-term employee with a desire to see successful outcomes for the company.
Sales Assistants (Senior and Junior)
Contract: Part time
Location: Darra
Pay: Unspecified
Banjo's Bakery Café is looking for senior and junior sales assistants to join their team.
Successful applicants will:
- Be available to work a rotating 7-day roster
- have a customer service focus and desire to exceed customer expectations
- be passionate about people and about food
Junior Receptionist/Administrator
Contract: Full time
Location: Western Suburbs and Ipswich
Pay: Unspecified
Mitchell Services is looking to add to their administration team.
Successful candidates will:
- Someone who has their own transport
- Be well presented, a professional, team player, a fast learner and motivated to succeed
- Have a strong level of customer service and ability to liaise with others over the phone, via email etc
- Demonstrate a willingness to adapt to different situations and tasks on a day-to-day basis
- Work well within a team environment
- Have strong computer skills with an ability to adapt and learn new software
- Someone who has experience in a leadership role from any industry such as retail, hospitality etc
Kitchen Hand
Contract: Part time
Location: Chapel Hill
Pay: Unspecified
The Green Leaves Early Learning Centre in Chapel Hill has a position available for a kitchen hand.
Successful candidates will:
- Support the Centre in preparing nutritious meals, purees and special diet meals for babies and children as well as assist with budgeting and shopping for the kitchen when required
- Enjoy greeting people in a friendly manner and provide barista service to families (training provided if you are not experienced with this)
- Display good verbal, written and time management skills with high levels of initiative
- Flexible to increase hours and confident to step up and cover the Chef when required
- Maintain a clean and safe kitchen, in accordance with Food and Council Authority requirements
- Team-player who is open to different styles of working in a kitchen and receptive to feedback
- Work set shifts, Monday to Friday from 7:30am - 11:30am (please do not apply if you cannot work these hours)
- Prior experience working in a childcare or aged care kitchen (preferred, but not essential)
Qualifications required:
- Completed Food Handling/Food safety certificate
- Current Working with Children's Check
- Current Anaphylaxis, Asthma, CPR and First Aid Certificates or willingness to obtain one
- Current Child Protection Training or willingness to obtain one
Warehouse Storeperson
Contract: Full time
Location: Booval
Pay: Unspecified
Harvey Norman in Booval is looking for an enthusiastic, customer-focused storeperson to join their team.
Successful candidates will:
- Have excellent communication skills in both verbal and written
- Be highly organised and possess great time management skills
- Must be motivated and have a great eye for detail
- Experience checking delivery sheets
- Effective, timely and accurate distribution of goods in and out of our warehouse, including loading of trucks
- A strong commitment to WH&S policies and procedures
- Enthusiasm and willingness to learn with a "can do" attitude
- Ability to prioritise workload and meet deadlines
- Flexibility across retail trading hours including weekends, public holidays and late night trades
- Current Forklift, Drivers and Pickers License (preferred)
