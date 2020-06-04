Jobs you can apply for this week

THERE are businesses in Ipswich and surrounding areas that are looking to fill multiple positions at the moment.

If you're looking for work, here's eight employment opportunities for you to apply for.

Food Processing

Contract: Full time

Location: Goodna

Pay: Unspecified

This employer is looking for candidates to fill multiple positions to assist with their processing line and completion of orders.

Successful candidates will:

Be eager to learn

Have a high level of energy and commitment

Be an Australian or NZ Citizen or permanent resident.

Show commitment to a long-lasting industry.

Reliable, enthusiastic and committed

Some heaving lifting may be required, but only up to 15kgs.

Click here to apply

Pick Packers

Contract: Casual/vacation

Location: Willawong

Pay: $26+ per hour

There is positions available for experienced pick packers with hours ranging from 6am - 10pm, Monday to Friday.

Successful candidates will:

Have own reliable transport

Have your own PPE

An excellent working attitudes

High attention to detail

Licence to operate forklift if applicable

Be physically fit

Be able to manual lift up to 25kg repetitively

Click here to apply

There is a position available for a grounds person at Archerfield Airport. Contributed

Grounds Person

Contract: Full time

Location: Archerfield

Pay: $45,000 + Super

Archerfield Airport Corporation has a position available for someone to join the grounds staff team.

Successful candidates will have:

Similar experience in a previous role

Valid driver's license (Class C license preferred but not essential)

Must be able to work autonomously or as part of a team.

Must be competent to use equipment such as ride on mowers, whipper snipper, chainsaws and high-powered hand tools.

Excellent work ethic and motivation

Reliable and flexible

Meet the physical requirements of the role

Click here to apply

Client Liaison Officer

Contract: Full time

Location: Sumner

Pay: $45,000 - $54,999

Successful candidates will:

Have proven calling skills and an outstanding phone manner, including the ability to read people, influence, negotiate and ask the right questions

Hold a current Real Estate Registration or be able to obtain one within 3 months of starting

Demonstrate proven follow-up and record-keeping skills

Have proficient computer skills

Have a keen eye for detail and accuracy

Be willing to take on responsibility and step up when required

Experience with "MyDesktop" Real Estate CRM will be highly regarded.

Be keen to learn about building new homes, siting homes and construction to better understand the client's needs

Have the desire to be a long-term employee with a desire to see successful outcomes for the company.

Click here to apply

Are you good with people? A client liaison or sales assistant job could be for you. Goodshoot

Sales Assistants (Senior and Junior)

Contract: Part time

Location: Darra

Pay: Unspecified

Banjo's Bakery Café is looking for senior and junior sales assistants to join their team.

Successful applicants will:

Be available to work a rotating 7-day roster

have a customer service focus and desire to exceed customer expectations

be passionate about people and about food

Click here to apply

Junior Receptionist/Administrator

Contract: Full time

Location: Western Suburbs and Ipswich

Pay: Unspecified

Mitchell Services is looking to add to their administration team.

Successful candidates will:

Someone who has their own transport

Be well presented, a professional, team player, a fast learner and motivated to succeed

Have a strong level of customer service and ability to liaise with others over the phone, via email etc

Demonstrate a willingness to adapt to different situations and tasks on a day-to-day basis

Work well within a team environment

Have strong computer skills with an ability to adapt and learn new software

Someone who has experience in a leadership role from any industry such as retail, hospitality etc

Click here to apply

Do you have an interest in food? Mikhail Spaskov

Kitchen Hand

Contract: Part time

Location: Chapel Hill

Pay: Unspecified

The Green Leaves Early Learning Centre in Chapel Hill has a position available for a kitchen hand.

Successful candidates will:

Support the Centre in preparing nutritious meals, purees and special diet meals for babies and children as well as assist with budgeting and shopping for the kitchen when required

Enjoy greeting people in a friendly manner and provide barista service to families (training provided if you are not experienced with this)

Display good verbal, written and time management skills with high levels of initiative

Flexible to increase hours and confident to step up and cover the Chef when required

Maintain a clean and safe kitchen, in accordance with Food and Council Authority requirements

Team-player who is open to different styles of working in a kitchen and receptive to feedback

Work set shifts, Monday to Friday from 7:30am - 11:30am (please do not apply if you cannot work these hours)

Prior experience working in a childcare or aged care kitchen (preferred, but not essential)

Qualifications required:

Completed Food Handling/Food safety certificate

Current Working with Children's Check

Current Anaphylaxis, Asthma, CPR and First Aid Certificates or willingness to obtain one

Current Child Protection Training or willingness to obtain one

Click here to apply

Warehouse Storeperson

Contract: Full time

Location: Booval

Pay: Unspecified

Harvey Norman in Booval is looking for an enthusiastic, customer-focused storeperson to join their team.

Successful candidates will:

Have excellent communication skills in both verbal and written

Be highly organised and possess great time management skills

Must be motivated and have a great eye for detail

Experience checking delivery sheets

Effective, timely and accurate distribution of goods in and out of our warehouse, including loading of trucks

A strong commitment to WH&S policies and procedures

Enthusiasm and willingness to learn with a "can do" attitude

Ability to prioritise workload and meet deadlines

Flexibility across retail trading hours including weekends, public holidays and late night trades

Current Forklift, Drivers and Pickers License (preferred)

Click here to apply

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.