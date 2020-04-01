JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers

Jobs available in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

UNEMPLOYMENT is on the rise as many stores have been forced to temporarily close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some industries are struggling and many people have been left without work, others are less affected by the current situation and have jobs available to meet growing demand.

The Queensland Times has compiled a list of jobs that are being advertised in the region and surrounding suburbs at the moment.

JOBS WITH NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

FOOD PROCESSING WORKERS

Contract: Temporary with the potential to become permanent.

Area: Wacol/Carole Park

Successful applicants will have:

Own car and current drivers' licence - learners are not permitted.

Some previous food or meat processing experience.

Day & Afternoon shifts available.

Have two work related references that will be checked.

Must be able to work around raw and frozen meat, in particular pork.

No upcoming leave restrictions.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

FRONT END CASHIER ASSISTANT - COSTCO

Contract: Part time

Area: Ipswich - Brisbane

Find out more about this role and apply here.

The food industry is in high deman right now. This image was taken recently at Costco Ipswich. Darren Hallesy

RETAIL ASSISTANT - ALDI

Contract: Part time

Area: Ipswich

Successful applicants will:

Be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines.

Be flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days.

Have a positive attitude and hardworking spirit.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

PROCESS WORKER - BIN WASH

Contract: Temporary

Area: Carole Park

Successful candidates must have:

Experience within a fast paced, process work, environment

Current driver's license and own reliable transport (essential)

Must be able to pass a medical including drug and alcohol test

Good hand and eye coordination

Sound Knowledge in OH&S Procedures and Practices

Find out more about this role and apply here.

PROCESS WORKER

Contract: Full time

Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicant will need:

Own car and license.

Closed in shoes.

to be an Australian/NZ citizen or permanent resident.

Be reliable.

Be hardworking.

Be willing to learn.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

SERVICE SUPPORT ADMINISTRATION

Contract: Full time

Area: Ipswich

Successful applicants will have the:

Ability to deliver high level customer service within a multi-disciplinary team environment, prioritise a workload, and establish good work practice by focusing on the client.

Ability to verbally communicate needs, messages and information with clarity and sensitivity while interacting professionally and effectively with internal and external clients.

Ability to plan and provide high level administrative support with a sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite software including Word, Excel and PowerPoint and other relevant systems i.e. SAP/FAMMIS, etc. to maximise your efficiency and work outputs.

Ability to provide solutions to specific situations meeting organisational or task needs.

Ability to effectively build rapport and relationships with all team members by demonstrating communication skills, adapting to change, respecting others and providing on-the-job training to other staff members as required to ensure essential tasks are undertaken.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

CIVIL LABOURERS

Contract: Casual with potential to become full time

Area: Ipswich

Successful applicants will be:

Hardworking, reliable, presentable and punctual.

Must have a good work ethic and be a team player.

Must be available for an immediate start.

Australian or NZ permanent resident or citizen.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

LABOURERS

Contract: Full time

Area: Ipswich and areas of Brisbane

Successful applicants:

Have a drivers' license.

Demonstrate aptitude toward this industry.

Have a Positive work ethic.

Can perform physical Labouring in an outdoor setting.

Must be willing to obtain necessary licenses and competencies.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

There's a variety of jobs available in skilled roles as well as roles that do not require experience. Brett Wortman

DISPATCH OFFICER -KALFRESH

Contract: Casual

Area: Scenic Rim

Successful applicants need:

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Exceptional co-ordination and communication skills

Strong computer literacy with Microsoft Applications and experience with inventory management systems, or ability to learn quickly

Ability to prioritise and work in a fast-paced environment that experiences constant change

Ability to identify and improve processes

Strong work ethic and focus on providing solutions when faced with problems

Previous experience in an administrative role or dispatch function would be desirable, but not essential.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

FOOD PROCESSORS, PICK-PACKERS

Contract: Full time

Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicants will have:

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Willingness to upskill.

Reliability.

Some heavy lifting required.

Attention to detail.

The ability to work in a team and autonomously.

Own transport is an advantage but not essential.

Good communication skills.

We may be able to assist you in gaining your forklift licence if needed.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

ROLES THAT REQUIRE EXPERIENCE/HIGHER EDUCATION

MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

Contract: Casual/Vacation

Area: Walloon

Sucessful applicants:

Have experience in a similar role, including with Medical Director, Medicare, WorkCover and DVA.

Is a good team player attitude.

Will have a professional, warm and customer friendly approach.

Have the ability to be flexible.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

CLEANERS - SPOTLESS

Contract: Casual

Area: Amberley

Successful applicants:

Suitability for Defence Security Clearance (Australian citizenship mandatory)

Minimum 1 years' experience in similar role with strong client services skills and significant cleaning and housekeeping industry experience

Awareness of building security and related responsibilities

Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment

Highly developed attention to detail

Ability to set priorities, meet deadlines and establish timeframes

Find out more about this role and apply here.

SEQ INVENTORY MANAGER

Contract: Full time

Area: Western Brisbane Suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicants:

Can demonstrate 5+ years in inventory control & management.

Have strong processes and system driven abilities to improve performance.

Have the ability to lead and develop a team.

Have strong knowledge of Microsoft Office suite (experience in SAP an advantage).

Work well within a team environment.

Have a genuine commitment to getting it right the first time, every time.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

DOG HANDLER - RAAF

Contract: Full time

Area: Amberley

Successful applicants:

Will be a highly motivated team member.

Have experience and an understanding of modern canine training and development concepts within the Defence environment.

have confidence working with highly driven Military Working Dogs during attack training scenarios.

have to be a physically fit proactive team member who is results driven and goal orientated.

NOTE: This position is physically demanding and requires candidates to have a high level of fitness and mobility.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

SESSIONAL SUITES COORDINATOR

Contract: Part time

Area: Ipswich

Successful applicants will have:

Demonstrated experience in a senior role within a multi-doctor specialist practice.

Experience with BlueChip and Medical Director software programs.

Experience with Medicare & health fund billing.

Strong customer service skills.

Ability to work efficiently and effectively, both independently and within a team structure.

Demonstrated problem-solving skills.

Medical Terminology.

Having a tertiary qualification in health management or office management is also desirable.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

PLANT MANAGER IN DEVELOPMENT

Contract: Full time

Area: Riverview

Successful applicants will have:

Successful experience in leadership within a large meat processing facility.

Excellent communication and a proactive approach.

Ability to prioritise, multi skill; high attention to detail.

High level of motivation, commitment and enthusiasm.

Makes self fully available when required at any of our Northern Plant locations (Mobility essential, approximately 3 monthly moves).

Knowledge of relevant legislation, business practices, policies and procedures as they relate to a meat processing facility.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

PHARMACY TEAM MEMBER

Contract: Casual

Area: Ipswich or Springwood

Successful applicants:

Have experience as a pharmacist, dispensary technician or pharmacy assistant, or be studying pharmacy.

Experience with compounding and/or webster packing would be a distinct advantage but is not essential.

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to medicross.pharmacy@frednet.com.au

ENROLLED NURSES FOR AGED CARE

Contract:

Area: Ipswich & Surrounds

Successful applicants have:

Diploma of Nursing (completed) - if you're still studying and have experience as an AIN then you can work as an AIN

12 months min experience (paid in Australia)

Current AHPRA / NMBA Registration

Proficiency with English

Current National or International Police Check

Current First Aid Course (we can offer for free)

Current CPR Course (we can offer for free)

Current Vaccine / Medical Check (or willing to get one)

Find out more about this role and apply here.

There are spots to fill in the aged care sector if you have the necessary qualifications. Supplied

CLINICAL NURSE - BLUE CARE

Contract: Full time

Area: Brassall

Successful applicants must have:

Bachelor of Nursing, or equivalent qualification.

Experience coordinating care provision within a large team

Understanding of ACFI funding & claiming

Confidence to manage conflict, pressures and competing priorities.

Ability to provide leadership, support and mentorship to other team members

Confidence with smart phones and digital devices or willingness to learn

MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

Contract: Casual

Area: Yamanto

Successful applicants must have:

Medical reception experience

Professional & personable telephone manner

Exceptional customer service skills

Proficient computer skills - experience with Best Practice software

Demonstrated initiative, time-management & flexibility

Ability to multi-task and prioritise

Strong written & verbal communication skills

High standard of presentation

Attention to detail

Find out more about this roll and apply here.

WORKSHOP BOILERMAKER

Contract:Temporary

Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicants must have:

Trade Qualification (Boilermaker)

Fabrication Experience. Preferably Structural.

Must be able to read and follow Engineering Drawings.

Ability to be a team player and adhere to strict safety standards

Reliable and hard-working attitude

Work related referees than can be contacted to confirm your skills and safety awareness

Any additional tickets or qualifications will prove to be beneficial

Find out more about this role and apply here.

TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER - COLES

Contract: Full time

Area: Jimboomba

Successful applicants need:

A trade school certificate or diploma.

Extensive experience in a fast paced bakery environment.

Sound knowledge of all aspects of food safety and hygiene.

A willingness to support other team members in learning your craft.

The ability to deliver great quality and inspirational customer service.

A real passion for quality and consistency.

DOCUMENTATION OFFICER

Contract: Temporary

Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicants need:

A tertiary qualification in Science (or similar).

Previous experience in a similar role highly advantageous.

An understanding of Quality Management Systems and use of Electronic Document Management System is highly desired.

Knowledge of TGA,GDP, GMP an advantage.

An ability to work in a fast paced, high volume role.

Intermediate to high level of competency with Microsoft Office Word and Excel is essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

High attention to detail and time management skills.

An ability to work in a team environment as well as unsupervised.

Current Driver`s License and a vehicle.

Find out more about this role and apply here.

MAINTENANCE FITTER - FOOD INDUSTRY

Contract: Temporary

Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich

Successful applicant:

Able to think about the team first

Worked in a manufacturing environment - preferably food related

History of working under strict hygiene related restrictions

Able to work on a variety of shifts (and overtime as required)

Relevant Trade Qualification

Able to pass a drug and alcohol test

Find out more about this role and apply here.

MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

Contract: Casual

Area: Booval

Successful applicant will need:

Previous medical reception experience

Experienced using Best Practice ideal

Ability to work autonomously and without direct supervision

Ability to present professionally

Strong ability to multi-task a must

Energy and enthusiasm

Preferably experience in a Skin or General Practice environment

Ability to work flexible hours.

Find out more about this role and apply here.