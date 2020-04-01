JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers
UNEMPLOYMENT is on the rise as many stores have been forced to temporarily close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
While some industries are struggling and many people have been left without work, others are less affected by the current situation and have jobs available to meet growing demand.
The Queensland Times has compiled a list of jobs that are being advertised in the region and surrounding suburbs at the moment.
JOBS WITH NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
FOOD PROCESSING WORKERS
Contract: Temporary with the potential to become permanent.
Area: Wacol/Carole Park
Successful applicants will have:
- Own car and current drivers' licence - learners are not permitted.
- Some previous food or meat processing experience.
- Day & Afternoon shifts available.
- Have two work related references that will be checked.
- Must be able to work around raw and frozen meat, in particular pork.
- No upcoming leave restrictions.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
FRONT END CASHIER ASSISTANT - COSTCO
Contract: Part time
Area: Ipswich - Brisbane
Find out more about this role and apply here.
RETAIL ASSISTANT - ALDI
Contract: Part time
Area: Ipswich
Successful applicants will:
- Be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.
- enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines.
- Be flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days.
- Have a positive attitude and hardworking spirit.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
PROCESS WORKER - BIN WASH
Contract: Temporary
Area: Carole Park
Successful candidates must have:
- Experience within a fast paced, process work, environment
- Current driver's license and own reliable transport (essential)
- Must be able to pass a medical including drug and alcohol test
- Good hand and eye coordination
- Sound Knowledge in OH&S Procedures and Practices
Find out more about this role and apply here.
PROCESS WORKER
Contract: Full time
Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicant will need:
- Own car and license.
- Closed in shoes.
- to be an Australian/NZ citizen or permanent resident.
- Be reliable.
- Be hardworking.
- Be willing to learn.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
SERVICE SUPPORT ADMINISTRATION
Contract: Full time
Area: Ipswich
Successful applicants will have the:
- Ability to deliver high level customer service within a multi-disciplinary team environment, prioritise a workload, and establish good work practice by focusing on the client.
- Ability to verbally communicate needs, messages and information with clarity and sensitivity while interacting professionally and effectively with internal and external clients.
- Ability to plan and provide high level administrative support with a sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite software including Word, Excel and PowerPoint and other relevant systems i.e. SAP/FAMMIS, etc. to maximise your efficiency and work outputs.
- Ability to provide solutions to specific situations meeting organisational or task needs.
- Ability to effectively build rapport and relationships with all team members by demonstrating communication skills, adapting to change, respecting others and providing on-the-job training to other staff members as required to ensure essential tasks are undertaken.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
CIVIL LABOURERS
Contract: Casual with potential to become full time
Area: Ipswich
Successful applicants will be:
- Hardworking, reliable, presentable and punctual.
- Must have a good work ethic and be a team player.
- Must be available for an immediate start.
- Australian or NZ permanent resident or citizen.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
LABOURERS
Contract: Full time
Area: Ipswich and areas of Brisbane
Successful applicants:
- Have a drivers' license.
- Demonstrate aptitude toward this industry.
- Have a Positive work ethic.
- Can perform physical Labouring in an outdoor setting.
- Must be willing to obtain necessary licenses and competencies.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
DISPATCH OFFICER -KALFRESH
Contract: Casual
Area: Scenic Rim
Successful applicants need:
- Excellent time management and organisational skills
- Exceptional co-ordination and communication skills
- Strong computer literacy with Microsoft Applications and experience with inventory management systems, or ability to learn quickly
- Ability to prioritise and work in a fast-paced environment that experiences constant change
- Ability to identify and improve processes
- Strong work ethic and focus on providing solutions when faced with problems
- Previous experience in an administrative role or dispatch function would be desirable, but not essential.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
FOOD PROCESSORS, PICK-PACKERS
Contract: Full time
Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicants will have:
- The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Willingness to upskill.
- Reliability.
- Some heavy lifting required.
- Attention to detail.
- The ability to work in a team and autonomously.
- Own transport is an advantage but not essential.
- Good communication skills.
- We may be able to assist you in gaining your forklift licence if needed.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
ROLES THAT REQUIRE EXPERIENCE/HIGHER EDUCATION
MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST
Contract: Casual/Vacation
Area: Walloon
Sucessful applicants:
- Have experience in a similar role, including with Medical Director, Medicare, WorkCover and DVA.
- Is a good team player attitude.
- Will have a professional, warm and customer friendly approach.
- Have the ability to be flexible.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
CLEANERS - SPOTLESS
Contract: Casual
Area: Amberley
Successful applicants:
- Suitability for Defence Security Clearance (Australian citizenship mandatory)
- Minimum 1 years' experience in similar role with strong client services skills and significant cleaning and housekeeping industry experience
- Awareness of building security and related responsibilities
- Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment
- Highly developed attention to detail
- Ability to set priorities, meet deadlines and establish timeframes
Find out more about this role and apply here.
SEQ INVENTORY MANAGER
Contract: Full time
Area: Western Brisbane Suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicants:
- Can demonstrate 5+ years in inventory control & management.
- Have strong processes and system driven abilities to improve performance.
- Have the ability to lead and develop a team.
- Have strong knowledge of Microsoft Office suite (experience in SAP an advantage).
- Work well within a team environment.
- Have a genuine commitment to getting it right the first time, every time.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
DOG HANDLER - RAAF
Contract: Full time
Area: Amberley
Successful applicants:
- Will be a highly motivated team member.
- Have experience and an understanding of modern canine training and development concepts within the Defence environment.
- have confidence working with highly driven Military Working Dogs during attack training scenarios.
- have to be a physically fit proactive team member who is results driven and goal orientated.
NOTE: This position is physically demanding and requires candidates to have a high level of fitness and mobility.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
SESSIONAL SUITES COORDINATOR
Contract: Part time
Area: Ipswich
Successful applicants will have:
- Demonstrated experience in a senior role within a multi-doctor specialist practice.
- Experience with BlueChip and Medical Director software programs.
- Experience with Medicare & health fund billing.
- Strong customer service skills.
- Ability to work efficiently and effectively, both independently and within a team structure.
- Demonstrated problem-solving skills.
- Medical Terminology.
Having a tertiary qualification in health management or office management is also desirable.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
PLANT MANAGER IN DEVELOPMENT
Contract: Full time
Area: Riverview
Successful applicants will have:
- Successful experience in leadership within a large meat processing facility.
- Excellent communication and a proactive approach.
- Ability to prioritise, multi skill; high attention to detail.
- High level of motivation, commitment and enthusiasm.
- Makes self fully available when required at any of our Northern Plant locations (Mobility essential, approximately 3 monthly moves).
- Knowledge of relevant legislation, business practices, policies and procedures as they relate to a meat processing facility.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
PHARMACY TEAM MEMBER
Contract: Casual
Area: Ipswich or Springwood
Successful applicants:
- Have experience as a pharmacist, dispensary technician or pharmacy assistant, or be studying pharmacy.
- Experience with compounding and/or webster packing would be a distinct advantage but is not essential.
To apply, email a cover letter and resume to medicross.pharmacy@frednet.com.au
ENROLLED NURSES FOR AGED CARE
Contract:
Area: Ipswich & Surrounds
Successful applicants have:
- Diploma of Nursing (completed) - if you're still studying and have experience as an AIN then you can work as an AIN
- 12 months min experience (paid in Australia)
- Current AHPRA / NMBA Registration
- Proficiency with English
- Current National or International Police Check
- Current First Aid Course (we can offer for free)
- Current CPR Course (we can offer for free)
- Current Vaccine / Medical Check (or willing to get one)
Find out more about this role and apply here.
CLINICAL NURSE - BLUE CARE
Contract: Full time
Area: Brassall
Successful applicants must have:
- Bachelor of Nursing, or equivalent qualification.
- Experience coordinating care provision within a large team
- Understanding of ACFI funding & claiming
- Confidence to manage conflict, pressures and competing priorities.
- Ability to provide leadership, support and mentorship to other team members
- Confidence with smart phones and digital devices or willingness to learn
MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST
Contract: Casual
Area: Yamanto
Successful applicants must have:
- Medical reception experience
- Professional & personable telephone manner
- Exceptional customer service skills
- Proficient computer skills - experience with Best Practice software
- Demonstrated initiative, time-management & flexibility
- Ability to multi-task and prioritise
- Strong written & verbal communication skills
- High standard of presentation
- Attention to detail
Find out more about this roll and apply here.
WORKSHOP BOILERMAKER
Contract:Temporary
Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicants must have:
- Trade Qualification (Boilermaker)
- Fabrication Experience. Preferably Structural.
- Must be able to read and follow Engineering Drawings.
- Ability to be a team player and adhere to strict safety standards
- Reliable and hard-working attitude
- Work related referees than can be contacted to confirm your skills and safety awareness
- Any additional tickets or qualifications will prove to be beneficial
Find out more about this role and apply here.
TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER - COLES
Contract: Full time
Area: Jimboomba
Successful applicants need:
- A trade school certificate or diploma.
- Extensive experience in a fast paced bakery environment.
- Sound knowledge of all aspects of food safety and hygiene.
- A willingness to support other team members in learning your craft.
- The ability to deliver great quality and inspirational customer service.
- A real passion for quality and consistency.
DOCUMENTATION OFFICER
Contract: Temporary
Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicants need:
- A tertiary qualification in Science (or similar).
- Previous experience in a similar role highly advantageous.
- An understanding of Quality Management Systems and use of Electronic Document Management System is highly desired.
- Knowledge of TGA,GDP, GMP an advantage.
- An ability to work in a fast paced, high volume role.
- Intermediate to high level of competency with Microsoft Office Word and Excel is essential.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- High attention to detail and time management skills.
- An ability to work in a team environment as well as unsupervised.
- Current Driver`s License and a vehicle.
Find out more about this role and apply here.
MAINTENANCE FITTER - FOOD INDUSTRY
Contract: Temporary
Area: Western Brisbane suburbs and Ipswich
Successful applicant:
- Able to think about the team first
- Worked in a manufacturing environment - preferably food related
- History of working under strict hygiene related restrictions
- Able to work on a variety of shifts (and overtime as required)
- Relevant Trade Qualification
- Able to pass a drug and alcohol test
Find out more about this role and apply here.
MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST
Contract: Casual
Area: Booval
Successful applicant will need:
- Previous medical reception experience
- Experienced using Best Practice ideal
- Ability to work autonomously and without direct supervision
- Ability to present professionally
- Strong ability to multi-task a must
- Energy and enthusiasm
- Preferably experience in a Skin or General Practice environment
- Ability to work flexible hours.