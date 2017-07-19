Jobs you can apply for right now

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Sub/ Contractor Owner Driver

SQPS is a long established (42 Years) Regional Freight company based in Toowoomba With Brisbane Operations Routed through its Rocklea Depot.

One of our Owner Drivers is Retiring after 20 years of operation and we have an opportunity for a competent individual to take over and operate our Brisbane South Side Pick up and Delivery Run to and from Rocklea.

The Sucessfull applicant will require a 6 Pallet covered Body Truck in good condition, other requirement are a good level of physical fitness, well organised and good clerical ability.

This is an outstanding opportunity, with the best of training supplied by the retiring operator. Generous remuneration is performance based, and paid on a 7 day account basis.

Please reply in your own hand writing outling job/commercial history and include copys of references to The Manager P.O. Box 2271 Toowoomba 4350 or email same to david@sqps.com.au or contact direct on 0438 835 570.

Junior Estimator (Full Time)

GJ Gardner Homes, Ipswich

We're looking for a Junior Estimator for our office in North Ipswich - go to facebook.com/gjgardnerhomesIpswich for more info or call 0738 127 430.

Experienced CNC Plasma Cutter

Full Time hours plus overtime available.

Crestmead area.

Send resumes to: office@tufftrailers.com.au

Mechanical Fitters / Electrical and Instrumentation Technicians (Full Time)

Wood Group is an international energy services company with around $6bn sales and operating in more than 50 countries. The Group provides a range of engineering, production support and maintenance management services to the energy and industrial sectors worldwide.

Wood Group has secured a collaborative maintenance contract to work with Seqwater to deliver leading maintenance services in the water industry for 5 years' duration. These projects cover South East Queensland across multiple locations.

We are seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for full-time and casual Mechanical Fitters and E&I Technicians to support our long term water collaborative maintenance partnership, based at Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant.

We are looking for candidates who have an asset and maintenance background, along with a strong commitment to safety, enjoy working in a team environment and are self-motivated.

Please note that at this stage, applications for this role are invited as an EOI whilst opportunities are being fully determined.

At this time, we will only consider applications from Australian citizens or those with the required permit/VISA for this region, in place.

Requirements

Australian Recognised Trade/Dual Trade Certificate;

Have demonstrated maintenance experience, ideally within the utilities or process industry environment;

Current Confined Space and Working at Heights tickets;

White card or equivalent;

Successful candidates must be based within a 50km radius of Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant, to be eligible for the role.

Additional Details:

The Company embraces diversity in our workforce, ensuring we have a workforce that provides us with a wide range of skills, ideas and energy. Embracing diversity means the Company will acknowledge, understand and appreciate the differences between individuals in developing a workplace that develops benefits and enhances their value.

How to Apply:

Go to woodgroup.com

Click on Careers - Vacancies - Vacancies Board - enter location as Mt Crosby - Apply for relevant EOI.

When you apply you will be directed to our vacancy page, please tick the box to confirm you have read and agreed to your Terms of Use, Privacy and Policy statements and using the 'Apply" button.

If you do not meet the requirements for this position as specified at screening stage, you will receive a notification via email. We would like to thank you for your application and interest in Wood Group.

Semi Tipper Driver (Full Time)

Immediate start, must have HC license and white card.

Must have experience tipping semi trailer, with a good attitude and common sense.

Send Resume to ceridwen3@westnet.com.au or call 0407 517 907.

HC/MC Driver Required

Driver required for casual/part time work leading to permanent work. A permanent position is available as well as casual.

Hourly flat rate with three months probation.

Depot Northside of Brisbane

Must have Flat top experience

Extendable, Dropdeck transporting tower crane, counterweight, barrier work experience.

Weekend and night work availability.

Mostly local work on North and Southside of Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and surrounding areas.

Email resume to RICLOC@bigpond.com

Internal Salesperson, Ipswich (Full Time)

Plumbing knowledge advantageous but not necessary.

Business trades five and 1/2 days a week.

Email sales@krplumbing.com.au

Or apply in writing to:

The General Manager

PO Box 632, Toowoomba Qld 4350

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au