Jobs you can apply for right now

12th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Mechanical Fitters / Electrical and Instrumentation Technicians (Full Time)

Wood Group is an international energy services company with around $6bn sales and operating in more than 50 countries. The Group provides a range of engineering, production support and maintenance management services to the energy and industrial sectors worldwide.

Wood Group has secured a collaborative maintenance contract to work with Seqwater to deliver leading maintenance services in the water industry for 5 years' duration. These projects cover South East Queensland across multiple locations.

We are seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for full-time and casual Mechanical Fitters and E&I Technicians to support our long term water collaborative maintenance partnership, based at Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant.

We are looking for candidates who have an asset and maintenance background, along with a strong commitment to safety, enjoy working in a team environment and are self-motivated.

Please note that at this stage, applications for this role are invited as an EOI whilst opportunities are being fully determined.

At this time, we will only consider applications from Australian citizens or those with the required permit/VISA for this region, in place.

Requirements

  • Australian Recognised Trade/Dual Trade Certificate;
  • Have demonstrated maintenance experience, ideally within the utilities or process industry environment;
  • Current Confined Space and Working at Heights tickets;
  • White card or equivalent;
  • Successful candidates must be based within a 50km radius of Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant, to be eligible for the role.

Additional Details:

The Company embraces diversity in our workforce, ensuring we have a workforce that provides us with a wide range of skills, ideas and energy. Embracing diversity means the Company will acknowledge, understand and appreciate the differences between individuals in developing a workplace that develops benefits and enhances their value.

How to Apply:

Go to woodgroup.com

Click on Careers - Vacancies - Vacancies Board - enter location as Mt Crosby - Apply for relevant EOI.

When you apply you will be directed to our vacancy page, please tick the box to confirm you have read and agreed to your Terms of Use, Privacy and Policy statements and using the 'Apply" button.

If you do not meet the requirements for this position as specified at screening stage, you will receive a notification via email. We would like to thank you for your application and interest in Wood Group.

 

Semi Tipper Driver (Full Time) 

Immediate start, must have HC license and white card.

Must have experience tipping semi trailer, with a good attitude and common sense.

Send Resume to ceridwen3@westnet.com.au or call 0407 517 907.

 

HC/MC Driver Required

Driver required for casual/part time work leading to permanent work. A permanent position is available as well as casual.

  • Hourly flat rate with three months probation.
  • Depot Northside of Brisbane
  • Must have Flat top experience
  • Extendable, Dropdeck transporting tower crane, counterweight, barrier work experience.
  • Weekend and night work availability.
  • Mostly local work on North and Southside of Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and surrounding areas.

Email resume to RICLOC@bigpond.com

 

Internal Salesperson, Ipswich (Full Time) 

Plumbing knowledge advantageous but not necessary.

Business trades five and 1/2 days a week.

Email sales@krplumbing.com.au

Or apply in writing to:

  • The General Manager
  • PO Box 632, Toowoomba Qld 4350  

 

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $355,000...

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $335,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000 Neg

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $209000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

SURE TO IMPRESS

1 Rhiannon Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $379,000...

This low-set solid brick home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. Sitting on an elevated corner block in the popular Flinders View. Offering: - 4 Good size...

Rural Paradise

7524 Cunningham Highway, Tarome 4309

Residential Land 0 0 $379,000

Located only 5 minutes from Aratula Township on the Cunningham's Gap side this 17.33 Ha has come to the market and the owners have priced it to sell!! Use the land...

Priced to Sell!!!!

115 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you're looking to make the move and purchase a property in Fernvale or its surrounding area then this classy property should be on the top of your list to view...

POSITION, POOL &amp; PARKING

23 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $479,000

This absolutely perfectly presented family home is in a terrific street surrounded by home owners and is only a short walk to the popular Winston Glades shopping...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $529,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

