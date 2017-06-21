23°
Business

Jobs you can apply for right now

21st Jun 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Marketing Assistant (Full Time)

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic individual to join Stroud Homes head office.

Located in Boonah QLD 4310.

Submit your resume and cover letter to Claire at enquiries@stroudhomes.com.au or email us for more information on the role.

 

MC Driver (Full Time)

MC Driver to operate bulk tippers across south west Queensland.

Must be experienced, conscientious and take pride in their job.

Phone: 0428 616 465 or 07 4627 6465

 

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

 

Apprentice Butchers (Full Time)

Mega Meats is currently seeking apprentice butchers for a modern, well-equipped shop with all aspects of butchering conducted on premises.

Applicants must have a minimum year 10 education, a good work ethic and the will to commit to a three-year apprenticeship.

Apply in person with resume at Mega Meats Booval or call 3202 1322 for more information. Junior rates apply.

 

MC Linehaul and Local Drivers (Full Time)

Easter Group, located in Wacol, provides time sensitive road transporting solutions to many companies throughout Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia. We are a family owned business, operating since 1976.

Come and work for us as we are committed to:

Training and further education
Your safety
Offering an autonomous working environment
Maintaining an impressive Fleet
On offer are full time permanent positions including paid leave entitlements and public holidays.

Drivers will need to be available to be scheduled for work falling across the 7 days of the week. Positions will be based out of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The successful Applicant will:

Hold a current MC licence (minimum two years)
Have knowledge of the NHVL and Load Restraint
Be professional
Are reliable

To apply for the position please contact Anthony Maynard (Operations Manager) on 0447 511 176 or by emailing your resume to Anthony.maynard@kseaster.com.au

 

Caretaker / Maintenance

A position exists at Moreton Saleyards.

Duties would include welding, general maintenance, cleaning and working with the stockmen during sales.

Livestock handling experience preferable.

Cottage accommodation available (suit single person or couple).

Remuneration package to suit experience.

All applications by mail to: Manager Moreton Saleyards, PO Box 80, Amberley 4306 Or fax 0754 673 185 or email: admin@moretonsaleyards.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  employment ipswich employment ipswich jobs jobs

Just In

Developer involved in corporate brawl

Developer involved in corporate brawl

THE developer indirectly involved in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s $50,000 cash seizure had been entangled in a brutal corporate brawl.

  • News

  • 21st Jun 2017 8:41 AM

Paul Pisasale in court, facing extortion charges

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to the media in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Mr Pisasale responded to a Crime and Corruption Commission report into transparency and accountability in local government.

Pisasale has arrived in the dock at Brisbane Magistrates Court

CCTV FOOTAGE: Hunt for brazen thief who stole $32k excavator

STOLEN: Police are looking for the thief who stole a $35,000 excavator from a Bundamba business.

IPSWICH police are hunting for a thief who stole a 1.7 tonne machine

Russia names Aussie RAAF jets "a target" over Syria

An F/A-18A Hornet prepares to depart on a mission from Australia's main operating air base in the Middle East.

"ADF strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased."

Local Partners

Bloody legends save lives

Ipswich pair that gives it all they can

Pisasale family breaks silence on former mayor's health

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

Family of Ipswich’s former mayor breaks silence on his health

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

DESPITE it becoming one of the most bankable movie franchises in history, Wahlberg has explained why he isn’t interested in doing any more Transformers movies.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Brand New - 8 Shops/Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * 1,468m2 commercial block with 2 road frontage * Fronting main street...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Hoya 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!