Jobs you can apply for right now

Apprentice Butchers (Full Time)

Mega Meats is currently seeking apprentice butchers for a modern, well-equipped shop with all aspects of butchering conducted on premises.

Applicants must have a minimum year 10 education, a good work ethic and the will to commit to a three-year apprenticeship.

Apply in person with resume at Mega Meats Booval or call 3202 1322 for more information. Junior rates apply.

Carpenters / Framers

Carpenters and framers are needed at Ripley, Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains.

High volume residential builder requires QBCC licenced subcontractors for lowset and highset work.

Good rates paid with ongoing work available.

Contact brenda.m@ah1.com.au or call 0755 382 411

Real Estate Sales People Wanted (Full Time)

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA. You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

Owner Drivers (Contract)

Australia's fastest growing car carrying company is looking to expand its professional team of owner/drivers. We have a substantial and continually growing Queensland client base. Come be a part of our team!

You will have a safe and secure job, great returns, free training and a chance to own and grow your business within ours,

You will require a professional service based attitude towards your professional life.

As the opportunity includes purchasing a new truck along with a company supplied frame and trailer, no truck owned by you is required

Send through your resume and details james@dynamiccarcarrying.com.au

MC Linehaul and Local Drivers (Full Time)

Easter Group, located in Wacol, provides time sensitive road transporting solutions to many companies throughout Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia. We are a family owned business, operating since 1976.

Come and work for us as we are committed to:

Training and further education

Your safety

Offering an autonomous working environment

Maintaining an impressive Fleet

On offer are full time permanent positions including paid leave entitlements and public holidays.

Drivers will need to be available to be scheduled for work falling across the 7 days of the week. Positions will be based out of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The successful Applicant will:

Hold a current MC licence (minimum two years)

Have knowledge of the NHVL and Load Restraint

Be professional

Are reliable

To apply for the position please contact Anthony Maynard (Operations Manager) on 0447 511 176 or by emailing your resume to Anthony.maynard@kseaster.com.au

Experienced Boilermaker (Full Time)

Experienced Boilermaker required for general engineering workshop in the Lockyer Valley.

Aluminium and stainless tig welding a requirement.

The ability to work unsupervised essential.

Some site work may be necessary.

Apply to sheltop2@bigpond.com or call 0403 256 223.