Jobs up for grabs with major drink company proposal

The site of the proposed development at Wulkuraka.

TWENTY jobs could be created in Ipswich if a major drinks manufacturer has its development application approved.

Asahi Beverages is seeking approval from Ipswich City Council to build a facility at 150 Toongarra Rd, Wulkuraka.

In a report outlining the company’s plans, Wolter Consulting Group Pty Ltd said the application proposed development of vacant land for a new industrial facility that would support processing, production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages, operating up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Office space will also be incorporated, to support the administrative activities that are associated with the primary activities,” the report states.

“Asahi Beverages expects the proposed facility to support approximately 20 new jobs across the manufacturing and administration activities.”

According to its website, Asahi Beverages formed in 2014 when it announced plans to integrate the operations of the Schweppes Australia and Asahi Premium Beverages businesses.

“Later that year, we announced plans to extend the integration to include Independent Liquor in New Zealand,” the website reads.

“More recently, in October 2018, we changed the name of our Schweppes Australia business to Asahi Lifestyle Beverages.”