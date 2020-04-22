Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site of the proposed development at Wulkuraka.
The site of the proposed development at Wulkuraka.
News

Jobs up for grabs with major drink company proposal

Shannon Newley
, shannon.newley@qt.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY jobs could be created in Ipswich if a major drinks manufacturer has its development application approved.

Asahi Beverages is seeking approval from Ipswich City Council to build a facility at 150 Toongarra Rd, Wulkuraka.

In a report outlining the company’s plans, Wolter Consulting Group Pty Ltd said the application proposed development of vacant land for a new industrial facility that would support processing, production and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages, operating up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Office space will also be incorporated, to support the administrative activities that are associated with the primary activities,” the report states.

“Asahi Beverages expects the proposed facility to support approximately 20 new jobs across the manufacturing and administration activities.”

According to its website, Asahi Beverages formed in 2014 when it announced plans to integrate the operations of the Schweppes Australia and Asahi Premium Beverages businesses.

“Later that year, we announced plans to extend the integration to include Independent Liquor in New Zealand,” the website reads.

“More recently, in October 2018, we changed the name of our Schweppes Australia business to Asahi Lifestyle Beverages.”

asahi ipswich city council ipswich city council. development application ipswich jobs jobs in ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment As the impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve, new figures reveal 120,000 Queenslanders are among the 750,000 Australians to lose their jobs so far.

        Virus cluster triggers concerns about asymptomatic carriers

        premium_icon Virus cluster triggers concerns about asymptomatic carriers

        Information A coronavirus cluster has been traced back to a Brisbane

        Tributes for Ipswich’s Model T man

        premium_icon Tributes for Ipswich’s Model T man

        News Classic car lover and passionate restorer Ken Gehrke has died aged 78

        Unique way to show Anzac spirit all year

        premium_icon Unique way to show Anzac spirit all year

        News How one Ipswich business wants us to remember our Anzacs everyday