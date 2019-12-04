Menu
Everybody Now! Facilitators leading the crowd in dance performances at the Somerset Art Beat Festival in July.
Business

JOBS: Somerset art festival opens paid gig for school leaver

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
4th Dec 2019 9:07 AM
THE immensely successful Art Beat festival is returning to the Somerset Region for a second year.

Not only are registrations now open, but a paid position has been created for a school leaver to help run next year’s show.

A partnership between Somerset Regional Council and Creative Alliance, the inaugural 2019 festival attracted 85 local artists, musicians, dancers and performers to take part in the festival.

The arts are an integral part of the Somerset community, which is home to a myriad of creative individuals and community groups.

For 2020, organisers are hoping the event will be even bigger, and is set to include market stalls, live music, dance performances, workshops, food and more.

Expressions of Interest for performers and stallholders are now open at caa.creativealliance.org.au/sabf2020eoi/.

There is also a new paid Event Assistant role on offer, aimed toward a young person aged 18-25 years living in the Somerset area, with a passion for music, performance or visual arts.

No prior paid event experience is needed for this position, but the role is best suited for school leavers and young people previously involved in local school or community projects, events and volunteering.

In addition to the Art Beat festival, Somerset council have been expanding the region’s arts opportunities throughout the year in other ways, with stage performances, gallery exhibitions, competitions, dance classes, and plenty more.

