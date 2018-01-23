JOBS: Six places to apply for work in Ipswich

1. GP, Raceview

Full time or part time, Raceview

Raceview Surgery is looking for a new doctor to join the team.

Details: Passionate, professional, good communication skills and good patient rapport.

Busy practice.

Contact: Cathy on 3202 1111

2. Assistant Sales Manager

Ipswich Mazda

Details: You will be responsible for looking after some of our existing long term business partners, selling new cars and acting as back up manager to our General Sales Manager and Sales Manager.

This position requires an experienced person in the motor industry and is a fantastic chance to further your career.

Contact; email rmckinty@ipswichmazda.com.au

3. Electrician

Detail Electrical Services, Ipswich

38-hour week, $30 to $35 per hour

Details; Detail Electrical Services specialises in residential installation projects, service and maintenance in Ipswich and surrounding suburbs.

The successful applicant must:

• Current Queensland Electrical Fitter Mechanic License with 3-5 years' experience

• Construction Induction - White Card

• CPR/ LVR

• Working with Children - Blue Card (desirable)

• Cert II Refrigeration (desirable)

• Strong understanding of AS3000, AS1670 & AS3786

• Be a team player, have high standards and great attention to detail

• Exceptional time management and organisational skills

• Consistently deliver exceptional customer service

• Commitment to safety for yourself and others

Contact; Send CV and cover letter to info@detailelectrical.com.au or call 1800 110 516 for more information.

4. Support Worker

Open Minds, Ipswich

Part-time

Details; Role supporting individuals to transition to NDIS.

The successful application will;

Treat all stakeholders with respect, dignity and professionalism;

Respect that the participant has control over their own life and decisions;

Provide all participants with a prompt service and with any assistance and support they require;

Provide accurate, relevant and high quality information, respecting all rights to privacy and confidentiality

Contact; www.openminds.org.au

Apply online here.

5. Diesel Fitter

Experience necessary

Details; Completing engine re-builds on heavy rigid trucks. You will be workshop-based in a team of three. You will be required to help with complete engine rebuilds on a range of trucks and earthmoving machinery.

To succeed in this role you will be a qualified diesel fitter with a proven background in re-building engines preferably in Cat, Cummins and Detroit engines. Ideally you will also hold a current HR licence and up to date high risk forklift ticket.

Contact; send your CV to lewis.boland@hays.com.au

6. Second Class Welders

(multiple positions)

Details;

Operation of Welders

Use of lifting equipment

Cutting length of Reo Steel

Changing oxy gas bottles

Perform repair work maintenance and fabrication of new parts or plan

Use of hand and power tools

General housekeeping duties.

Must have;

Current and valid driver's license and reliable transport

Ability to pass pre-employment medical

Previous recent experience in a similar field is essential

Steel fixing experience is highly beneficial

Mig/Tig experience essential

Gantry and forklift licenses are highly regarded

Ability to handle up to 20kgs repetitively

Industry knowledge is beneficial

Safety conscious attitude