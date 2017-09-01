25°
JOBS: Six Ipswich positions ready now

Job hunting
Job hunting Keagan Elder

Here are six jobs being advertised right now in the Ipswich area.

 

1. Cleaner

Ipswich West Special School

6 hours a week

Contact: 3813 5111

bsm@ipswwestspecs

.eq.edu.au

Application package available from school

2. Foreman, Shadforths Civil

Civil contracting company

Brisbane, Ipswich regions

At least three years' experience supervising civil subdivision projects

Current driver's licence

Contact kerrie.turton@shadcivil

.com.au

3. Slaughtermen, boners, knife hands, quality assurance officers

Livingstone Beef, Northern Territory

All new employees required to pass a medical, drug and alcohol screening.

Contact hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call 08 8978 4117 for more info.

4. Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

Schulte's

Minimum three years' experience

Roles ready for immediate start

Contact schultes@plainland.com.au

5. Catalogue delivery

Immediate start in selected areas

Phone 1800 178 119, visit www.salmat.com.au for more info.

6. Medical Receptionist

Ipswich and Goodna

Experience necessary

Immediate start to fill full time, part time and casual positions

Contact Arik, 0435 098 036 or crucial51@hotmail.com

Ipswich Queensland Times

