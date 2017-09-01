JOBS: Six Ipswich positions ready now

Here are six jobs being advertised right now in the Ipswich area.
1. Cleaner
Ipswich West Special School
6 hours a week
Contact: 3813 5111
Application package available from school
2. Foreman, Shadforths Civil
Civil contracting company
Brisbane, Ipswich regions
At least three years' experience supervising civil subdivision projects
Current driver's licence
Contact kerrie.turton@shadcivil
3. Slaughtermen, boners, knife hands, quality assurance officers
Livingstone Beef, Northern Territory
All new employees required to pass a medical, drug and alcohol screening.
Contact hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call 08 8978 4117 for more info.
4. Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers
Schulte's
Minimum three years' experience
Roles ready for immediate start
Contact schultes@plainland.com.au
5. Catalogue delivery
Immediate start in selected areas
Phone 1800 178 119, visit www.salmat.com.au for more info.
6. Medical Receptionist
Ipswich and Goodna
Experience necessary
Immediate start to fill full time, part time and casual positions
Contact Arik, 0435 098 036 or crucial51@hotmail.com