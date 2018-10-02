JOBS: Six Ipswich businesses that need staff by Christmas

MILKSHAKE makers, wait staff, sales people and cashiers are needed to fill positions at businesses across Ipswich in the lead up to Christmas.



Some new business have set up shop in the city while others need extra hands on deck for the silly season.





Bakehouse Steakhouse

Brothers Alastair, Nick and Chris Stevenson are bringing back an Ipswich favourite - The Bakehouse Steakhouse. Rob Williams





Workers who are fun, bubbly and love a good time are invited to apply to join the team at Bakehouse Steakhouse.



About 15 casual and full time workers are needed to fill wait staff positions, kitchen hands, front of house, kitchen and bar positions for a November start.



Brothers Alastair, Nick and Chris Stevenson have plans to reopen the business in the original building later this year.



"We are looking for people with a bubble and sunny outgoing attitude and personality. We need fun and bubbly people that are looking for an exciting career change," Alastair said.



Search for Bakehouse Steakhouse on Instagram for details.



Kitchen 66



A new restaurant, Kitchen 66, is open at Springfield Orion and they need staff.



Part time and casual positions are available. Applicants need to be a team player, enthusiastic and keen to work.



To enquire call Patrick on 0434 765 799.



Wendy's



Wendy's Milkbar at Riverlink Shopping Centre needs friendly staff. Resumes are welcome in store.



Prouds the Jewellers



Christmas Casual team members are needed for multiple stores. See prouds.com.au for details.



Reel Seafood and Takeaway, Brassall



Workers are needed - call 3389 9295 to find out more information.



Costco

Costco at Bundamba on October 1, 2018. Rob Williams





Up to 300 people will be needed to fill roles at the new Costco Bundamba warehouse when it opens in November.



Already cashiers, assistants and skilled workers have been invited to apply for jobs cake decorators are also needed to join the team.



Jobs such as meat-wrappers and bakery sanitisers are on the wanted list as are positions for bakery forklift drivers, stockists, petrol station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants, rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front-end supervisors, front-end cashiers, assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.



See Costco.com.au for details.



Aldi Booval



Casual stock replenishers, retail assistants and store management trainees are needed.



Successful applicant will need to be team players who thrive in a physical hands-on environment.



See Aldicareers.com.au for details



The Source Springfield



Workers who are passionate about health and wellness, enjoy cooking or have nutritional knowledge are invited to apply for positions at The Source at Springfield Orion.



Managers are looking for someone who is bright and friendly, hardworking, physically able to lift, not afraid of a bit of cleaning and who has had retail experience - but most importantly they need someone who has good knowledge of the products sold and who loves to cook!



Email a resume to springfield@thesourcebulkfoods.com.au with a CV, cover letter and availability.



This is for a casual/ part-time position.





Know of others? Email qt@qt.com.au