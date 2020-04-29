JOBS: Seven roles you can apply for right now

OPPORTUNITIES: There are a variety of jobs available in your area.

THE ongoing pandemic emergency has left the jobs sector in an unusual position, but there are many employers still searching for staff.

Pohlman's Nursery

The Lockyer Valley's famed nursery is always on the lookout for new staff to fill a myriad of positions within the organisation.

Currently advertised positions include casual nursery hands, cleaner, truck driver and transport packer.

Those interested in learning more about the business and the roles on offer should visit the nursery's website or search its job listings on Seek.

Pohlman's is asking that candidates please do not deliver applications in person.

Stanbroke

The Stanbroke beef business is on the lookout for a new maintenance fitter for its Grantham processing plant.

The applicant should be trade qualified with proven past experience, and be comfortable working at heights when required.

For more information, click here.

Brooks

Brooks Earthmoving & Quarries Pty Ltd is on the lookout for a new qualified diesel mechanic or service person to maintain its fleet of trucks, earthmoving and quarry equipment.

The ideal candidate should have experience working with machinery and hold relevant cards and tickets, with an HC licence being an advantage as well.

Find out more by viewing the job listing.

Blue Care

Looking after those most in need in our community is the main drive at Blue Care, which runs numerous aged care centres throughout the region and is in constant need of new team members.

Its Toogoolawah and Lowood centres are in need of new part-time or casual registered nurses to supplement staff, while the Lowood site is also in search of a new casual cook and clinical manager.

To find out more details about these positions, visit the Blue Care website.

Carinity

Similarly, Carinity aged care facilities are also hoping to acquire more staff.

The positions advertised for the Laidley site include a grounds and maintenance officer, chef, and support staff for laundry, cleaning and kitchen work.

Click here to find out more.

Katarzyna Group

The owner of Fairways Tavern at Hatton Vale and Farmworkers Lodge at Grantham, the Katarzyna Group, is seeking new support staff for its businesses.

At present, it is advertising positions for hostel housekeeping and bar attendants.

To find out more, view the available positions via Seek.

Kilcoy Global Foods

The former Kilcoy Pastoral Company is undergoing a rapid expansion and has a range of positions to be filled as part of this growth.

Among the positions in need of filling are learning and development manager, mechanical fitter, physiotherapist/chiropractor, warehouse supervisor, and health and safety manager positions.

Visit its website to find out more.