Jobs predicted, date set in hotel's aged-care transformation

NO VACANCY: The Metro Hotel Ipswich International will be redeveloped into an aged-care facility in August.

NO VACANCY: The Metro Hotel Ipswich International will be redeveloped into an aged-care facility in August. Rob Williams

HUNDREDS of jobs will be created in the transformation of Ipswich's premier CBD hotel to an aged-care facility.

Just one week after a development application was approved, Oracle Care has revealed its timeline to take control of the Metro Hotel Ipswich International.

The hotel will be transformed and provide 99-bed residential aged-care places.

An Oracle Care spokeswoman expected the redevelopment of the hotel would create more than 200 jobs.

The existing building facade will be retained and the hotel will undergo alterations to the existing layout and design.

The aged-care facility will provide single-ensuite rooms and double suites for couples - which Oracle said was an "area where there is significant shortfall in availability".

Ground-floor function areas and dining options will remain open to the community.

The development will start in August 2018, with the first residents expected to move in in February 2019.

The new aged-care facility is one of the first developments for Oracle Care.

A spokeswoman said it would "bring a premium service option to ageing residents of Ipswich".

"This is an exciting facility development for Oracle Care and will be a significant milestone for the company's establishment as an aged care provider in the Australian market." she said.

"Oracle Care look forward to joining the Ipswich community in 2019."

It is understood a transaction between Metro Hotel Group and Oracle Care has been completed.

Metro Hotel Group purchased the property for $16 million in 2011.

While the change has raised concerns about the provision of high-level accommodation in the city, it was welcomed by a peak aged-care body.

Council of the Ageing Queensland said the redevelopment was an "efficient way to bring beds on stream much earlier than building something from scratch".