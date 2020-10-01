JOBS ON OFFER: When Silly Solly’s is set to open in Ipswich

A Silly Solly’s store is hoping to open by the end of October.

A NEW discount retail store which will only sell items for less than $5 is hoping to open in Ipswich within the next month with jobs and plenty of bargains on offer.

The Silly Solly’s brand relaunched in 2017 and now licensees Suzi Fisher and Dean Davis will open their third store in Yamanto Shopping Centre.

Ms Fisher said they were hopeful of opening in the last week of October.

“There were five existing stores there and they’ve knocked them all out to make one big store of 700 sqm plus,” she said.

“There’s a Maroochydore store opening up as well in October and Yamanto will be (Silly Solly’s) store number 21.”

Ms Fisher said eight people had already been hired and were in training in Logan but at least another seven were needed to man the store seven days a week.

“We carry approximately 10,000 products and nothing is over $5,” she said.

Dean Davis (pictured) and Suzi Fisher are hoping to open Silly Solly’s in Yamanto by the end of October.

“We cover every department that you can think of.

“We do health and beauty, cleaning, kitchen, bakeware, gifts, hardware … we do everything.

“If we can sell it for under $5 we will get it into our stores and we’ll sell it.”

Ms Fisher’s history in discount retail dates back to the early 1990s when she was working for Crazy Clarks and her husband was with them for 16 years.

“Discount retail is fun, fast and it’s exciting,” she said.

“Giving back to the people, it’s a fun environment.

“(With business partner Mr Davis) we’ve opened one a year now. In 2018 it was Logan and in 2019 Toowoomba and now Yamantp.

“Yamanto is a great site. We’re right next to Woolies. It’s the perfect spot.”

For more information on jobs email yamanto@sillysollys.com.au

