JOBS ON OFFER: Principals ‘desperate’ to fill teaching roles

The Queensland Government has launched a campaign to recruit teachers amid a shortage.

The Queensland Government has launched a campaign to recruit teachers amid a shortage.

A QUEENSLAND teacher shortage means there are jobs on offer with the State Government targeting school leavers, workers searching for a way back into the workforce due to COVID-19 and those looking for a career change.

But with 30 per cent of new teachers leaving the profession within the first five years in the job, is it all it’s cracked up to be?

The State Government launched a new recruitment campaign with thousands of teachers needed over the next five years to plug holes as student numbers explode.

University of Southern Queensland’s Tania Leach with son Isaac.

It is estimated an extra 8000 students will be enrolled in state schools each year until 2026 on top of the usual figures.

COVID-19 has put a temporary stop to luring teachers from overseas.

The University of Southern Queensland’s school of education director of professional experience Tania Leach said a number of factors have contributed to the drop in teacher numbers.

“The number of teachers coming through universities has been at a decline,” she said.

“We are still losing about 30 per cent of our teachers in the first one to five years.

“(The Queensland Government Statistician’s Office) projected the student population growth in Queensland was going to surpass the number of teachers.

“Those three pieces of the puzzle put together really highlighted that something needs to be done to promote teaching as a career.”

The government is targeting people through social media and promoting teaching as a stable and rewarding career with a good starting salary.

LOCAL NEWS: BUDGET: Ipswich ‘left behind’ on infrastructure spend

In current economic times, thousands of jobs on offer in the next few years is very welcome news.

The State Government is spruiking that Queensland graduate teachers have “one of the highest starting salaries” in Australia.



Mrs Leach said this is all true and she had enjoyed a fulfilling 20-year career in education but the situation was “a little bit more complex.”

“We need to really look at why people are leaving the profession and look at some of those challenges which are the complexity of teaching and out dated support models and teacher allocation models in schools,” she said.

While aspiring teachers are well schooled, being in an actual classroom is much different and the few days spent in the ‘real world’ while at uni aren’t often enough to prepare them for the reality.

Mrs Leach said handling difficult circumstances early on in young teachers’ careers isn’t something that is learnt from a textbook.

“It can be overwhelming,” she said.

READ MORE: Police probe cause of house fire

“You never have a one size fits all (approach).

“You can have kids from broken families, students with medical issues or mental health issues.

“The support for teachers when they’re in the profession needs to be looked at to prepare them to be able to address student needs.

“I’m not saying there’s not work happening in this space but from a systemic point of view there isn’t.

“They go on because teaching degrees give you a range of skills and they get employed in other areas. We have allocations where you can have 30 students in a class.

“On average it’s 24. You might have seven or eight different high level needs in that class.”

Those with a degree looking for a career change will need to do another two years of study but some universities have fast track options.

People with experience in other fields can earn credits for their skills and knowledge.

LOCAL NEWS: New 150-place child care centre planned for growth area

“Where there’s low (teacher) areas, students can actually earn a full time teaching wage and study at the same time but that’s in agreement with the Queensland College of Teachers and the sector in which they’re employed,” Mrs Leach said.

“In the last months I’ve had over 30 principals contact me saying ‘can you advertise this to your graduate students.’

“They’re getting more desperate. They’re jumping outside of their system. My husband is a principal and he can’t fill positions.

“The pieces of the puzzle are the government, the sectors, the universities and of course the schools.

“If we can develop a holistic strategy where we’re all working together then solutions will become more evident.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.