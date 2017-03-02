31°
JOBS: Nine Ipswich businesses looking for staff

Emma Clarke
| 2nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM

Sheet metal workers

A small south side metal fabrication factor is looking for someone that has experience in the sheet metal machinery workshop.

Jobs will include using a guillotine, notcher, drill press and fastener press.

Experience in these machine is required.

Applicants need to be reliable and have own transport.

The job will be part time to start and could turn to full time.

Please phone Christine, Hollywood Metalfab. sales@hmfab.com.au,  0732790985

 

Carpenters

Kerry Ryan House Removals require experienced carpenters.

Multi skilled is an advantage for an immediate start in the Lowood area.

Years of work are available for the right people.

Contact 0418 720 842 or 0429 720 840.

 

Cleaners

Cleaners are required for casual and weekend work in Ipswich.

Experience, references and car licence are required.

Send written applications to 2489 Highett Road, Highett VIC 3190

Fax (03) 95329818, email: sales@hygiclean.com.au

 

Taxi driver

Ipswich Taxi driver positions are available for full time or part time work.

No experience is necessary.

Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997

 

Disability support worker

Edmen provides you diverse career opportunities within the Disability Support space, financial rewards, training, on the job experience as well as a supportive on boarding process.

We are seeking disability support workers in Toowoomba and Ipswich to provide direct care assistance to adults and youth with challenging complex behaviours.

These roles are casual with genuine opportunity to transition into permanent work.

Applicants should have at least six months experience as a Disability Support Worker

What you need:

  •  Current Australian drivers licence - a minimum Provisional 2 (Green P's) and your own car
  •  Current First Aid Certificate and current Blue / Yellow card (or be willing to obtain)
  •  Availability to work across a 24/7 roster
  •  Experience supporting moderate to extreme behaviour

Email your application to recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au or call 1300 665 880

 

Volunteer coordinator

Laidley and Districts Community Organisation Inc  is an ever growing organisation working in a diverse sector.

They are seeking a person to lead our vibrant team of volunteers for 12 hours a week.

This role is an integral one, and provides professional volunteer coordination to the volunteer program.

These key duties and responsibilities are to be completed in a manner which ensures that the organisation remains compliant with all mandatory and internal processes.

Please contact us for an application pack so that you can address the selection criteria.

Please supply details of two current/recent work referees, a covering letter plus a short paragraph addressing each of the selection criteria (no more than two pages).

Email to manager@ourcommunitycentre.org.au

Laidley and Districts

Applications close March 10 2017 at 4pm.

All enquiries to Sandra Harvey - Manager Phone: 5465 1889

 

Grounds person/ handyman

St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich

We are seeking a grounds/handyperson to undertake a diverse range of tasks within St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich.

The successful applicant will display proven interpersonal and organisational skills and have knowledge, understanding, skills and experience of the work of a grounds person within a school setting.

The successful applicant will be reliable, have a strong work ethic and take pride in the presentation of the grounds.

A Blue Card, or eligibility for one, is essential, as is an understanding of WHS.

The successful applicant will:

• Currently hold or be eligible to hold a Paid Employee Positive Notice Blue Card; and

• Be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

For further details, contact principal Martin Lewis on 3201 6188.

Cover letter and resume are to be sent to the school:

42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich. 4305

Email: mlewis@bne.catholic.edu.au

Applications close Monday March 6.

 

Shop assistant

Shop assistants are wanted for an immediate start at Fernvale Bakery.

Recent experience necessary for a four day 30 hour week, weekends are compulsory.

Contact 0418 806 330.

 

Treatment coordinator

Greater Springfield Orthodontics has an opportunity to join our friendly, happy team as a treatment co-ordinator.

Based in our state-of-the-art Brookwater practice this full time (76 hr fortnight) position requires a well organised, friendly, caring person with outstanding communication skills to facilitate our patients starting treatment.

You would communicate regularly with patients (by phone, email and in person) and other dental professionals and keep accurate and detailed records.

You need good computer knowledge, including word and excel. You would be responsible for some marketing and PR activities and organising some continuing education meetings.

This position suits an experienced dental assistant or receptionist with great people skills looking for a challenge.

If you fit the above description and would love to join our team, email an application and resume to accounts@greaterspringfieldorthodontics.com.au.

