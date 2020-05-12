JOBS: New online portal to connect jobseekers with employers

A new online portal has been developed by the Scenic Rim Regional Council to help local jobseekers find work and connect with employers directly.

A new online portal has been developed by the Scenic Rim Regional Council to help local jobseekers find work and connect with employers directly.

A NEW online portal has been launched to help connect jobseekers with employers directly.

The portal will be a space for jobseekers to build resumes, upload them and apply online for opportunities, as well as view local vacancies posted by a wide range of businesses.

The initiative was launched by the Scenic Rim Regional Council and designed to keep people employed within the region.

"The portal is a one-stop shop where Scenic Rim residents looking for local work can build resumes, upload them and apply online for local jobs, and local businesses can post vacancies direct to the portal and fill roles with local skilled people," Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said.

"It also provides access to information that helps people explore and plot career pathways and access training opportunities."

Research discovered in council's recent Regional Prosperity Strategy, which was launched earlier this year, found almost half of people from the region were leaving each day to work in neighbouring towns and suburbs.

Jobseekers within the Scenic Rim are being encouraged to log onto the new jobs portal to find a job in their local area.

"We also heard anecdotally that the lack of local jobs has forced many young families, who moved to the region to access its lifestyle and affordability, to leave the region and move closer to employment opportunities," Mr Christensen said.

"We know the Scenic Rim is the perfect place to live, work and play, so this portal will help support local businesses to tap into local talent and skilled people."

Mr Christensen said education and workforce development is one of the key pillars of the Scenic Rim Regional Prosperity Strategy 2020-2025 and supported by the Queensland Government's Regional Skills Investment Strategy Project.

"Under this pillar, we are also working with local businesses to understand the future skills needs of their workforce," he said.

"We will then work with training providers to ensure there is the opportunity to deliver local training and help Scenic Rim workers obtain qualifications."

Regional Skills Investment Strategy projects promote local training pathways tailored to local employment opportunities through industry collaboration on current workforce training and skills issues in priority industry areas.

The Scenic Rim Jobs website was developed with support from the Queensland Government's Regional Skills Investment Strategy Project and in keeping with the intent and objectives of the Scenic Rim Regional Prosperity Strategy 2020-2025.

The Scenic Rim Jobs portal can be accessed at www.scenicrimjobs.com.au and will display the most recent jobs located at postcodes from within and close to the region. Users can also search for jobs by postcode.