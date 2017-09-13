JOBS: New Ipswich business looking to hire more than 40 staff

A GLOBAL company, and the latest business to transform an Ipswich industrial estate, needs more than 40 people to join their fitness cult.

Workers are needed to fill roles in hospitality, administration, personal training, child care and other positions as the fitness fanatics behind the new World Gym prepare to open at Bundamba in the coming months.

The gym will bring the total new jobs available at Citiswitch business park to more than 300 as Costco has promised roles for 280 people when the American warehouse giant opens down the road by next year.

There is still plenty of incentives for more jobs as a new owner is yet to secure the old Masters building in the same development.

Dominic Edwards and his son Darcy are the force behind the gym and have plans to build a facility to make the most of the World Gym "buzz" in Ipswich and at the same time, create plenty of fitness jobs.

"We understand the key to creating the culture we wish to build within our gym, we will need the right staff to make this possible," Mr Edwards said.

"We want staff that will help create an all-inclusive gym that everyone feels safe and comfortable in so as to achieve their goals through seriously fun fitness."

LISTEN: Dominic Edwards explains what happens next

The business needs six people in a front of house role who have an understanding of quality customer service and experience within the health industry including supplements, raw treats and smoothies that will available in the Bar Bell Café and the pro shop.

Up to eight positions are available for crèche staff.

"We will be seeking a variety of personal trainers which will highlight the wide range of equipment we are providing. We are looking for the best in up to 12 positions and to add to this we will also be looking for the most experienced, qualified trainers to take charge of our huge group fitness room," Mr Edwards said.

New World Gym manager Darcy Edwards. Inga Williams

"Our available office space is opening us up to the potential to seek out sports and relaxation specialist that range anywhere from physios, massage therapists, to nutrition experts."

"There are also endless opportunities for movement within World Gym and a strong management team will be the key to our gym being the best."