JOBS: Ipswich organisation needs to fill 50 positions

WORKERS NEEDED: Focal Community Services needs support workers for its fast growing team.

AN IPSWICH employer is on the lookout for new workers.

Focal Community Services needs support workers to join its fast-growing team as the organisation expands with the introduction of the NDIS. About 50 positions need to be filled before the end of the year.

CEO Mickael Blanc said those who can share diverse skills, hobbies and interests with clients are in high demand.

Focal's clients range from children and young adults, to adults, seniors and multicultural communities.

The organisation supports individuals in the community and at home, especially in the areas of aged care and disability services.

Experience is not essential for applicants, with training being provided to those who are successful.

For more information, or to apply, call 38122014 or visit focal.org.au.

Topics:  employment ipswich ndis

Ipswich Queensland Times

