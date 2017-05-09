24°
LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 7 jobs on offer right now in Ipswich

9th May 2017 5:00 AM

LANDSCAPER/STEEL FABRICATOR

An interdenominational, Protestant Co-educational P-12 College located at Goodna, with an enrolment of 1030 students, invites applications for the following full-time position.

This position is required to assist with daily maintenance and upkeep of the College including:  

  • Welding and Fabrication skills as in minor building works, construction of bag racks, outdoor furniture etc. 
  • Painting Duties as and when required
  • Landscaping skills including concrete work, paving, retaining walls and grounds maintenance
  • Building maintenance

Further Entitlements include:

  • Extra super benefits available
  • Stable work environment
  • Strong safety and training systems in place
  • Happy and encouraging work environment

Application Form and explanatory booklet are necessary for this position and are available by downloading from the College website www.wcc.qld.edu.au under Contact, Employment.

Applications close on Monday 29 May.

 

COOK / CHEF WANTED

Are you looking for reliable work as a cook/chef? Cafe or restaurant experience is necessary. We are a very strong company and you will get a reliable 30 hours every week. We need someone to start immediately. Fernvale is approx 50 min to the center of Brisbane .

Call Bill now for immediate trial 0418 806 330 or email oldfernvalebakery@yahoo.com.au 

 

SOIL TECHNICIAN REQUIRED

To work in the Toowoomba region (Second Range Crossing)

Experienced in QDot & AS aggregate and soil testing

Excellent pay and conditions for the right person

Email resume to: scott@qcts.net.au or phone 0455 600 507

 

QUALIFIED BUTCHERS AND KNIFE HANDS (SCHULTES MEAT TAVERN) 

Full Time

Experienced in small good manafacturing

Minimum 3 years experience

Roles are ready

We are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of our team

Please send resume through to: schultes@plainland.com.au

 

TILERS WALL and FLOOR (TILECORP)

Tilers required for Ceramic tiling and paving works at The Grand Central Shopping Centre Toowoomba

Contract: Approx 8 weeks work.

Contact - Mark: 0419 673 348

Email: kelsey@tilecorp.com.au

 

EXCAVATOR and COMBO OPERATORS WANTED

MUST HAVE HC LICENSE.

ONLY APPLY IF EXTREMELY EXPERIENCED.

IMMEDIATE START.

MUST BE CLEAN AND TIDY.

CALL 0421 738 128

 

IPSWICH TAXI DRIVER POSITIONS AVAILABLE (YELLOW CABS (QLD) PTY LTD)

FULL TIME / PART TIME

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY

WEEKEND COURSES AND WEEK COURSES

TO BOOK CALL: 3281 2997

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  employment ipswich employment ipswich jobs

