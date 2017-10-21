Jobs expo offers hope to Ipswich battlers

AT A time where job losses in Ipswich are often in the headlines, one forum is offering hope to those seeking employment.

The Ipswich Jobs and Training Forum is on November 23 and will feature information tables hosted by various potential employers, employment agencies and education providers offering information about potential pathways to work and further study.

The Queensland Department of State Development, Ipswich City Council and Ipswich Chamber of Commerce will host the forum and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the initiative was to support workers who, through no fault of their own, had lost or were at risk of losing their jobs.

"We know parts of Ipswich have been doing it particularly tough and that's why we want to support the Ipswich community," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Of course we want to make sure we bring down the unemployment rate and we had some really good news across Queensland recently that 122,000 jobs have been created since we came into government and we want to make sure that continues.

"We are seeing still some discrepancies and therefore want the unemployment level to come down even more in Ipswich, so with this jobs expo it's a great opportunity for people to find a new job."

In addition to the job forum, the Palaszczuck Government has pledged to provide 24 jobs in Ipswich through its Back to Work Program and 186 immediate jobs and 214 potential jobs in the future through JBS Australia.

The Palaszczuck Government will also invest $60 million through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program to support 40 jobs, as well as 25 jobs through Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program.