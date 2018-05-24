Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

JOBS: Five jobs you can apply for now

Helen Spelitis
by
24th May 2018 11:15 AM

LOOKING for work? These positions are available now. 

 

Experienced medical receptionist, casual/ on call

Where: Limestone medical centre, Ipswich

Details: Experience in GP practice a must, would suit a mature aged candidate able to assist on short notice.

Contact: admin@limestonemc.com.au, 3281 4622

More info: www.limestonemc.com.au

 

Experienced boners, slicers, slaughtermen and knife hands

Where: Bindaree Beef, Inverell NSW

Details: Immediate start, temporary and permanent positions available, opportunities for training

Contact: recruitment@bindareebeef.com.au, (02) 67 211 411

 

Conveyancing Clerk

Where: Lowood

Details: Small but busy legal office, experience in cottage and commercial conveyancing. A job-share position may be considered.

Contact: lawyer@glegal.com.au, 07 5426 2277

 

Residential Youth Worker (multiple positions)

Where: Ipswich

Details: Work supporting young people of various ages with complex to high-level support needs. Must have a drivers licence.

More information: http://edmen.com.au/media/Support_Worker_Position_Description.pdf

How to apply: Email recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au, www.edmen.com.au.

 

Industrial / Roof Plumber

Where: Ipswich region

Details: Up to 50 hours a week, $40 p hour + super, warehouse environment, high level of experience required.

Contact: skearney@marble.com.au, 07 3183 2200

 

2nd Class Welders

Where: Ipswich

Details: Concrete manufacturing, immediate start. Must have valid driver's licence and reliable transport.  

Apply via Seek. Job reference number: 203221849

Related Items

employment ipswich jobs work
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'She was looking down': Inattention blamed for deadly crash

    premium_icon 'She was looking down': Inattention blamed for deadly crash

    Crime LIVES were shattered in the wake of a crash that killed a family man and badly injured three women after Jade McDonagh veered into the path of oncoming cars.

    Leaked notice reveals council 'unable to restore confidence'

    premium_icon Leaked notice reveals council 'unable to restore confidence'

    Council News Deadline ends for councillors to prove why they should keep jobs

    Antoniolli's assets stripped after suspension from council

    premium_icon Antoniolli's assets stripped after suspension from council

    Council News The mayor has been "formally relieved of any official duties"

    BAG BAN: Plastic shopping bags already being phased out

    BAG BAN: Plastic shopping bags already being phased out

    Environment Less than 40 days remain before the ban will be enforced

    Local Partners