JOBS: Five jobs you can apply for now
LOOKING for work? These positions are available now.
Experienced medical receptionist, casual/ on call
Where: Limestone medical centre, Ipswich
Details: Experience in GP practice a must, would suit a mature aged candidate able to assist on short notice.
Contact: admin@limestonemc.com.au, 3281 4622
More info: www.limestonemc.com.au
Experienced boners, slicers, slaughtermen and knife hands
Where: Bindaree Beef, Inverell NSW
Details: Immediate start, temporary and permanent positions available, opportunities for training
Contact: recruitment@bindareebeef.com.au, (02) 67 211 411
Conveyancing Clerk
Where: Lowood
Details: Small but busy legal office, experience in cottage and commercial conveyancing. A job-share position may be considered.
Contact: lawyer@glegal.com.au, 07 5426 2277
Residential Youth Worker (multiple positions)
Where: Ipswich
Details: Work supporting young people of various ages with complex to high-level support needs. Must have a drivers licence.
More information: http://edmen.com.au/media/Support_Worker_Position_Description.pdf
How to apply: Email recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au, www.edmen.com.au.
Industrial / Roof Plumber
Where: Ipswich region
Details: Up to 50 hours a week, $40 p hour + super, warehouse environment, high level of experience required.
Contact: skearney@marble.com.au, 07 3183 2200
2nd Class Welders
Where: Ipswich
Details: Concrete manufacturing, immediate start. Must have valid driver's licence and reliable transport.
Apply via Seek. Job reference number: 203221849