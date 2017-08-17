Dozens of contractors needed for $348 million Amberley build

The EA-18G Growler, an airborne electronic attack aircraft, is capable of providing force level electronic warfare support.

CONSTRUCTION of the new Growler Airborne Attack Capability facilities at Amberley is imminent as more than 40 tenders have been called for the project.

The $348 million project needs plenty of support including from some unusual business like bird proofing.

The work involves the demolition of the existing airside pavement and buildings before about 65,000 sqm of new pavement, 2.5km of fuel pipeline, two aircraft shelters and a two storey commercial building can be built.

The project needs 41 services as the first in a two-stage tender process including office furniture, white goods and cleaning, structural steel, landscaping and glazing.

Work is expected to start in August with construction happening between February 2018 and October 2018.

A statement of evidence to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works in August 2015 revealed the EA-18G Growler, an airborne electronic attack aircraft, was capable of providing force level electronic warfare support by disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.

The aircraft will be able to support the full spectrum of defence tasks, from peacetime evacuations to major conflicts.

"12 new-build EA-18G Growler aircraft will operate in conjunction with air, land and sea forces. The capability will reduce the risk to forces and improve their situational awareness," the statement of evidence read.

