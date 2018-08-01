JOBS: Cutting edge technology hub heading to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD is in the running to become the centre of technological development in relation to electric cars bringing jobs with it.

Today the State Government announced Visional Technologies had won $100,000 in funding from Advance Queensland to push forward with its plan to make electric cars more commercially viable and more appealing to consumers.

Visional Technologies director Professor Simon Bartlett is spearheading the project.

Prof. Bartlett, former Chief Operating Officer of Powerlink Queensland, has 40 years experience in the electricity industry and said for electric cars to take off, recharging needed to be efficient and fast.

"People won't invest in electric vehicles unless we can use them in a similar way to how we use our cars now," Prof. Bartlett said.

"When we charge our electric vehicles, we aren't going to be happy if we have to wait an hour (the time it takes to charge at stations installed around Queensland).

"There is new technology coming onto the market that charges a car in about 10 minutes.

"We need to have this technology for it to be practical in this country."

Visional Technologies' project will investigate how these ultra charging stations can be installed and used without placing too much stress on the power grid, causing disruptions.

Springfield will act as a trial hub which will be followed by a desktop study to see where the ultra fast charging technology can be installed.

After the trial, Visional Technologies will need to approach companies about how to launch the charging stations as a successful product.

Visional Technologies plans to move its office to Springfield and if its trial is successful, will look to create more jobs in the industry.

"Visional Technologies will immediately deliver value to the rapidly emerging electric vehicle recharging industry across Queensland by demonstrating that REVOLUTION will deliver low-cost electricity supplies to existing roadside refueling stations servicing Queensland's transport industry.

"As we expand the company through this project, Visional Technologies will expand to four-times its size with 15 new jobs, and a further 15 jobs expected to be created through the technology rollout.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said latest recipients of Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas funding showed government's support for companies with products on the cusp of commercialisation, or ready to scale up for new markets.

"Electric vehicles are the way of the future. That's why we've invested $100,000 to help Visional Technologies scale-up their operation and ultimately create more jobs in Queensland," Ms Mullen said.

"We're committed to investing in innovation to create jobs in Springfield."

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said Ignite Ideas was about supporting entrepreneurs from across Queensland to grow their businesses and employ more staff.

"These companies will use the funds to ramp up market development and expand their workforce," she said.

"Through a highly competitive, independently assessed process they showed they have an innovative product, the talent and the right mindset to take their business to new levels and new markets.

"The Palaszczuk Government has now supported 271 Queensland businesses through $34.65 million (four rounds) of Ignite Ideas, driving more than one thousand new jobs."

Ignite Ideas is part of the Palaszczuk Government's $650 million Advance Queensland initiative.

Visit the Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas Fund web page at https://advance.qld.gov.au/entrepreneurs-and-startups-industry-small-business/ignite-ideas-fund for more information on the program and its recipients.