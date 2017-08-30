JOBS CRISIS: What meatworkers need to do to get another job

A MAJOR Ipswich employer has offered advice for workers hunting for a new job after the shock announcement two facilities will close.

Many meatworkers who will be left without a job when Churchill Abattoir and Steggles close down will need to re-train before they find more work.

Those further down the meat supply chain say boning, slicing and knife hand jobs at local butcher shops do not fit the same skills that abattoir meatworkers have.

It means many workers will struggle to find work right away.

Schulte's butcher brand and marketing manager Melinda Schulte said while the Plainland business, which employed more than 40 people, was often looking for skilled workers, employees needed to meet high standards.

"The job is open to people who qualify to suit our business. If they have those qualifications and are willing and able to culture, quality and standards then they are welcome to apply," she said.

"Everybody will be considered for the job equally, weather they are from Churchill or anywhere else but those standards do need to be met.

"We are constantly looking for really good quality staff that fit our culture and that understand our standards. We are not just a production line, we are a business are we do retail, wholesale and manufacturing.

"If we have someone who has an absolutely cracking interview we will try and do what we can to fit them in.

"We need people that have a wide range of skills, we do it all, we do boning, slicing, traying, package and everything."

Ms Schulte said many abattoir workers were employed in specific slicer or boner roles and did not have a wide skill base in all areas of meat production.

"We really do feel for those people at this time. There are a small number of skilled workers with trade qualifications like butchers, boners and knife hands but there is not a huge demand for that," she said.

"It makes it really hard for them if they are in a very specific role in those private plants. When the jobs go from those plants there is not going to be (another business) looking for that work in the local community. They really need to go into a re-training program because the industry is getting tougher and tougher."

Ms Schulte said she encouraged affected workers to make the most of up-skilling and re-training opportunities the State Government had on offer to ensure they had the best chance of re-employment.

"Some are trade qualified and do a higher level of production but I would just encourage them to contact employment agencies. There is a huge amount of funding out there at the moment and all they need to do is make contact," she said.

"That way there will be a lot of incentive to stop and pick up theses staff."

Ms Schulte said the community could support other workers by shopping at local butchers and preventing further job losses.

"You need to support your local butchers because these small processors can only stay alive if they feed independent butchers. If we start to slide the big guys will price the little guys out of the market. Support independent butchers and help the smaller abattoirs stay open," she said.