JOBS CRISIS: 'Red carpet' ready for investor

While any potential investors are " keep under wraps”, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said he would support anyone willing to help out affected Churchill Abattoir workers and their families.
Emma Clarke
by

THE red carpet is ready for investors willing to bail out workers left without a job after Churchill Abattoir and Steggles close down.

"If any investors want to come in and help in this situation as a council we would roll out the red carpet. We would welcome them and offer every bit of support we could. Jobs are the most important thing here, the families who are affected. We need to look after them,” Cr Antoniolli said. "We have had a couple of enquires but I'd like to keep that under wraps without raising too many hopes. There is a lot resting on this four week and we really need to work hard as a collective group.” He said work was already under way to limit the impact of mass job losses in Ipswich.

"We are already formulating packages and responses and opportunists for these people who may very well be out of a job in the next four to six weeks,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"There are a number of other abattoirs that have offered places and we're hoping some of those offerings will help some workers.”

