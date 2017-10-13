JOBS CRISIS: Ipswich meatworks announces 200 new jobs

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets with workers at JBS Wacol on Friday.

MEATWORKERS devastated by the closure of an Ipswich abattoir will now have a good chance of securing another job close to home with industry giant JBS announcing job vacancies.

Last month, Churchill Meatworks slaughtered its last animal following shock announcements the plant would close leaving about 300 workers out of a job.

The adjacent Woolworths operated packing facility Brismeat will shut down next year creating a further 200 job losses.

The Baiada Steggles chicken processing plant at Wulkuraka will also close in January leaving 250 people out of work, along with job losses on the 27 affected farms.

Meatworks from across the country have alerted Ipswich workers to job opportunities at other facilities but now workers determined not to move away from home will have another option.

Today, JBS has announced it has the capacity to immediately hire more than 200 workers across its Wacol and Dinmore facilities.

Right now, there are between 30 to 40 job vacancies at the Dinmore meatworks and more at the Wacol Primo Hans Smallgoods plant.

Premier makes jobs announcement in Wacol: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at JBS in Wacol.

In the coming months, the meatworks giant may have the capacity to absorb up to 400 workers depending on staff turnover rates.

JBS chief executive officer Brent Eastwood said there would always be opportunities with the JBS business - which employs more than 3000 people locally - for skilled meatworkers, keen to work.

He said those in need of upskilling would be given training, which will be funded by the State Government.

Since the shock announcements in August, which amount to a loss of almost 1000 jobs from the Ipswich economy, the State Government has been in talks with various stakeholders.

The positions are not specifically reserved for the workers affected by the closures.

In an effort to limit the fallout, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced her government would supply assistance to JBS, to absorb the displaced workers into its business.

The State Government will offer up to $1.2 million in assistance for training via the Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

"Hundreds of people have lost their jobs in Ipswich," the Premier said.

"I was fortunate enough to have a meeting with JBS who came to me with some really good ideas for expansion here locally for their headquarters here at Wacol and at Dinmore.

"JBS has a really proud record not just in this state but across Australia. In fact, their headquarters are here at Wacol.

"They came to me and suggested they could take on more workers here, in Queensland.

"This is great news for the people who lost their jobs. This is long term secure employment."